Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Takes Significant Step Towards Sustainability

(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by Hospitality Management Holding (HMH), has taken a significant step towards environmental responsibility and sustainability by collaborating with Dr. Linen ™ in their innovative 360 Weave ™ Textile Recycling Initiative.



A total of 745 kilograms of linens and uniforms, which had reached the end of their useful life cycle, were handed over to Dr. Linen™, a company renowned for its expertise in handling and recycling textiles. The discarded linens and uniforms will be processed and repurposed, demonstrating a practical approach to managing end-of-life materials and extending their lifecycle.



“Handling over these end-of-life linens and uniforms is a testament to our ongoing efforts to promote sustainability,” said Mr. Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel. “By taking this step, we are reducing our environmental footprint and promoting effective recycling and waste reduction. We look forward to a fruitful, long-term partnership with Dr. Linen™.”



Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability and continuously exploring new opportunities to enhance environmental programs and contribute to a more sustainable future.





