Former Polestar UK CEO Joins The EV Network Board

TODAY the former CEO of electric car Polestar UK has joined The EV Network, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure solutions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TODAY the former CEO of electric car manufacturer Polestar UK has joined The EV , a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure solutions.With nearly 40 years of expertise in the automotive industry, Jonathan Goodman also previously held the position of Vice President at Volvo and Stellantis, and Director General of Peugeot UK.He now joins The EV Network as Non-Executive Director as the organisation scales its EV infrastructure projects across the UK.This appointment follows successful projects including one of the largest charging hubs in Europe at NEC Birmingham, with 30 Ultra-fast charging points to service the daily requirements of the motorway network, NEC visitors and the nearby Birmingham airport.The organisation is now bolstering its team of experts to further support its mission of delivering charging solutions as manufacturers across the UK currently produce one in five cars as electric.The market share for EVs sitting at 16.5 percent year-to-date is behind the 22 percent required for each manufacturer this year under the new Zero Emission Vehicle mandate rules.With the target of 80 percent of vehicles on the road being electric by 2030 in the UK, scalable and effective charging infrastructure is a key component in delivering this transition.The EV Network was founded to address the challenges faced by both charge point operators (CPOs) and landlords in rolling out a network of rapid and ultra-fast EV charging stations in the UK.The EV Network's 'infrastructure as a service' model, buying and leasing land directly from landlords to build EV infrastructure is unique in the sector. This allows CPOs and landlords to offer EV charging to the consumer whilst managing their own capital.Its work focuses on developing infrastructure that meets and exceeds today and tomorrow's EV requirements and future-proof all developments for optimal charger speed, energy capacity and hardware capability to expand for future demand.Goodman's years of experience leading in the automotive industry will be instrumental in expanding The EV Network's network across the UK to meet EV demand and future proof the nation's infrastructure.Earlier this year The EV Network partnered with Tim Hortons, Canada's number one fast food operator and one of the largest quick-service drive-thru chains in the UK, installing electric charging infrastructure across a wide range of the chain's locations throughout the UK.CEO and Co-Founder of The EV Network, Reza Shaybani said, "We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to our Board of Directors. Jonathan's profound knowledge of the automotive industry, coupled with his leadership in promoting electric vehicles, aligns perfectly with our vision at The EV Network. His strategic insights and industry experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our EV infrastructure and accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation."Jonathan Goodman shared his excitement about joining The EV Network: "I am honoured to join The EV Network at such a pivotal time in the EV industry. The company's commitment to developing innovative and accessible EV infrastructure is crucial for the future of sustainable transportation. I look forward to working with the Board and the management team to support the company's growth and drive the adoption of electric vehicles."

