Anand Mahindra Celebrates Neeraj Chopra's Silver Medal Finish For Javelin At Paris Olympics: 'I Was Devastated But...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Anand Mahindra, an avid X user (formerly Twitter) known for his appreciation of diverse talents, recently took to the to express his admiration for Paris 2024 silver medalist Neeraj Chopra. Despite Neeraj falling short of a second medal, Mahindra praised his remarkable performance and unwavering consistency. He also highlighted Arshad Nadeem's record-breaking achievements and commended his sportsmanship and camaraderie with Neeraj. Mahindra's post underscored Neeraj's ability to deliver his best throw of the season under pressure, securing a back-to-back medal and India's first silver. Mahindra celebrated Neeraj's reliability and character through his message, showcasing his deep pride in the athlete's accomplishments.

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates

Read his post here

"I confess.

I was devastated last night when

@Neeraj_chopra1

didn't win his second Olympic gold medal.

But, this morning, I first want to congratulate Arshad Nadeem for his record-breaking throw.

AND his sportsmanship & camaraderie with Neeraj.

Then I want to tell Neeraj that he wins a GOLD medal for consistency.

He didn't fumble, get fouled out or get flustered. He quietly made his best throw of the season.

And brought home a back to back medal and India's first Silver.

Reliable, predictable & consistent performance is the hallmark of a great sportsperson.

Neeraj you are a truly great athlete and a good human being.

You have made us all proud," business tycoon Anand Mahindra posted on X.





| Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: What Rahul Gandhi, Dhankhar said on Neeraj's silver| Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Day 13, Neeraj Chopra wins silver medal| 'Aur adhik ki apeksha thi': Netizens hope for Gold from Neeraj Chopra| 'One who got gold also our son': Neeraj Chopra's mother on Pak's Nadeem| Neeraj Chopra's 1st reaction after winning Olympic silver against Pakistan'I gave my best': Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra earned a silver medal at the Paris Olympics. He won silver with a best throw of 89.45 meters at the Paris Olympics. His best throw came on his second attempt.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold with a throw of 92.97 meters, setting a new Olympic record and surpassing Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen's mark from Beijing 2008. Grenada's Anderson Peters secured bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters.

Chopra said that the competition was tough and that every athlete has their day, adding, "Today was Arshad's day. I gave my best, but some things need to be addressed and worked on," Chopra told ANI.