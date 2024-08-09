Dr. Sandeep Marwah Visits BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir In New Jersey, Advocates For Global Peace And Harmony

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Edison, New Jersey, USA – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation, recently visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in New Jersey, delivering a powerful message of faith and unity. Addressing the press at Edison, Dr. Marwah emphasized,“Let your faith be bigger than your fears,” inspiring individuals to embrace peace and understanding in their lives.



The World Peace Development and Research Foundation, under the leadership of Dr. Marwah, is committed to building a harmonious world where peace and mutual respect are not just aspirations but realities.“Our vision is to foster a global society where nations and individuals respect each other's cultural, social, and political differences,” said Dr. Marwah.“We aim to create an environment of inclusivity, tolerance, and mutual respect, where basic human rights are universally upheld, and conflicts are addressed constructively and non-violently.”



Dr. Marwah outlined the foundation's comprehensive approach to promoting peace and conflict resolution.“We strive to conduct extensive research in peace and conflict studies, contributing to the global understanding of these complex issues,” he explained. The foundation is dedicated to providing education and training to individuals, communities, and institutions, equipping them with strategies for peace promotion and conflict resolution.



In his address, Dr. Marwah highlighted the foundation's mission to influence policies and practices at all levels-local, national, and international-prioritizing peace, justice, and sustainable development.“Our goal is to build a robust network of peace advocates and practitioners worldwide,” he added, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable global harmony.



Dr. Marwah's visit to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir and his inspiring message underscore the World Peace Development and Research Foundation's unwavering commitment to fostering a world of peace, understanding, and mutual respect.



