(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Genetic Engineering Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1,400 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,491.6 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 2,917.2 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.74% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), GenScript (China), Agilent Technologies (US), PerkinElmer (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Tecan Life Sciences (Switzerland), Sangamo Therapeutics (US), Editas Medicine (US), CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Switzerland), Precision Biosciences (US), Cellectis S.A. (France), Intellia Therapeutics (US), Bluebird Bio Inc. (US), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (US), AMSBIO & Others. Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Genetic Engineering Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Biochemical, Genetic Markers), By Devices (PCR, Gene Gun, Gel Assemblies), By Techniques (Gene Splicing, Artificial Selection, Recombinant DNA Technology, Synthesizing DNA, Gene Editing, Other), By Application (Agriculture, Medical Industrial), By End-User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Academic and Research Institutions, Other), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Genetic Engineering Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1,400 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,491.6 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,917.2 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.74% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Genetic Engineering Market @ Genetic Engineering Market: Overview The Global Genetic Engineering Market is experiencing robust growth driven by advancements in biopharmaceuticals, gene editing technologies, and expanding applications in agriculture and personalized medicine. Genetic engineering involves manipulating an organism's genes to create desired traits, such as pest resistance in crops or targeted therapies for diseases. The market dynamics are primarily influenced by key drivers, including the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals. Genetic engineering enables the production of complex proteins and antibodies used in treating diseases like cancer and diabetes. The market is also bolstered by technological advancements in gene editing tools like CRISPR-Cas9, which offer precise and efficient modifications to genetic sequences. However, the market faces challenges such as ethical and regulatory concerns associated with altering genetic material. Stringent regulations can slow down product approvals, impacting market growth. Additionally, the high cost of research and development in genetic engineering presents a barrier to entry for many companies. Despite these challenges, the market presents significant opportunities, especially in agriculture and personalized medicine. Genetically modified crops are increasingly adopted for improving yield and sustainability, while personalized medicine based on genetic makeup is poised to transform disease treatment. Request a Customized Copy of the Genetic Engineering Market Report @ North America leads the global market, driven by established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, robust research ecosystems, and favorable regulatory environments. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a rapidly growing market due to increasing investments, government support, and rising awareness of genetic therapies. The market is segmented by products, devices, techniques, applications, and end-users. Genetic markers and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) are among the dominant segments, reflecting their critical roles in genetic engineering applications. Gene editing techniques, particularly CRISPR-Cas9, are at the forefront due to their precision and versatility. Biotechnology companies are the primary end-users, heavily invested in genetic engineering for drug development and agricultural biotechnology. Academic and research institutions also drive innovation in genetic engineering techniques. Recent developments highlight the market's progress, including positive clinical trial results for CRISPR-based therapies, partnerships for developing disease-resistant crops, and FDA approvals for gene editing therapies targeting genetic disorders. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1,491.6 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 2,917.2 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 1,400 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.74% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product, Devices, Techniques, Application, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Genetic Engineering report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:



Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2024

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Genetic Engineering report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Genetic Engineering Market Report @

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Genetic Engineering market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Genetic Engineering industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well and niche players which were studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, the Report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships, and emerging business models.

Request a Customized Copy of the Genetic Engineering Market Report @

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Genetic Engineering market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Genetic Engineering market forward?

What are the Genetic Engineering Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Genetic Engineering Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Genetic Engineering market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Genetic Engineering Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

Genetic Engineering Market: Regional Analysis

North America is the leading region in the global genetic engineering market . This is primarily due to several factors. Firstly, North America, particularly the United States, houses some of the world's largest biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies that heavily invest in genetic engineering research and development.

The region benefits from a robust ecosystem of academic institutions, research centers, and venture capital funding, fostering innovation in genetic technologies. Additionally, favorable regulatory frameworks and strong intellectual property protection encourage industry growth and investment.

The presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies further drive the genetic engineering market in North America.

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the global genetic engineering market. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing rapid growth in the biotechnology and genetic engineering sectors.

The Asia Pacific region offers significant growth opportunities due to its large population base, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness about personalized medicine and genetic therapies. Furthermore, government initiatives supporting biotechnology research and development, coupled with a growing focus on precision medicine and genomics, are propelling the genetic engineering market in this region.

Lower operating costs and a growing pool of skilled scientific talent also contribute to the attractiveness of Asia Pacific for genetic engineering companies.

In conclusion, while North America remains the leading region in the global genetic engineering market due to its established industry ecosystem and technological advancements, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth fueled by favorable demographics, increasing investments, and supportive government policies.

Both regions offer distinct advantages and opportunities for genetic engineering companies, with North America leading in terms of market size and maturity, and Asia Pacific leading in terms of growth potential and emerging market dynamics.

Request a Customized Copy of the Genetic Engineering Market Report @

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: ...

Browse the full “ Genetic Engineering Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Biochemical, Genetic Markers), By Devices (PCR, Gene Gun, Gel Assemblies), By Techniques (Gene Splicing, Artificial Selection, Recombinant DNA Technology, Synthesizing DNA, Gene Editing, Other), By Application (Agriculture, Medical Industrial), By End-User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Academic and Research Institutions, Other), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at

List of the prominent players in the Genetic Engineering Market :



Merck KGaA (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

GenScript (China)

Agilent Technologies (US)

PerkinElmer (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Tecan Life Sciences (Switzerland)

Sangamo Therapeutics (US)

Editas Medicine (US)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Switzerland)

Precision Biosciences (US)

Cellectis S.A. (France)

Intellia Therapeutics (US)

Bluebird Bio Inc. (US)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (US)

AMSBIO (England)

Creative Biogene (US)

Synthego Corporation (US)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (US) Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Genetic Engineering Market @

Spectacular Deals



Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available. Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Medical Headwalls Market : Medical Headwalls Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Horizontal, Vertical), By Application (Intensive Care Unit (ICU)/Critical Care Unit (CCU), Post-anaesthesia Care Unit (PACU), Patient Rooms, Others), By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market : CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size, Trends and Insights By Drug Type (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel, Tisagenlecleucel, Brexucabtagene Autoleucel, Others), By Indication (Lymphoma, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Others), By Target Antigen (CD19-targeted Therapies, CD22-targeted Therapies, BCMA-targeted Therapies, EGFRvIII-targeted Therapies, HER2-targeted Therapies, Mesothelin-targeted Therapies, Others), By End User (Academic Medical Centers, Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Germany Digital Health Market : Germany Digital Health Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Technology (Mhealth Apps, Tele-Healthcare, Digital Health System, Others), By Application (Obesity, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

US Diabetes Devices Market : US Diabetes Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices), By Sale Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetes Clinics, Online Pharmacies, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Center), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Immortalized Cell Line Market : Immortalized Cell Line Market Size, Trends and Insights By Method (Virus Induction, EBV Genes, SV40 T antigen, HPV-16 E6/6 gene, Other), By Application (Research, Drug Discovery and Development, Regenerative Medicine, Vaccine Production, Others), By End User (Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Inhalation CDMO Market : Inhalation CDMO Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (API, Inhalation Platform), By Services (Formulation Development, Device Development and Manufacturing, Clinical Manufacturing, Scale-up and Tech Transfer, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, Technology and Innovation, Regulatory Assistance, Analytical Services), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Epigenetics Diagnostic Market : Epigenetics Diagnostic Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Enzymes, Instruments and Consumables, Kits, Reagents), By Technology (DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation, Others), By Application (Oncology, Metabolic Diseases, Developmental Biology, Immunology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Cervical Cancer Screening Market : Cervical Cancer Screening Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Pap Smear Tests, HPV test, Biopsy and ECC, Colposcopy Tests, Others), By Age group (20 to 40 years, above 40 years), By Cancer (Squamous Cell Carcinomas, Adenocarcinomas), By End User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The Genetic Engineering Market is segmented as follows:

By Product



Biochemical Genetic Markers

By Devices



PCR

Gene Gun Gel Assemblies

By Techniques



Gene Splicing

Artificial Selection

Recombinant DNA Technology

Synthesizing DNA

Gene Editing Other

By Application



Agriculture Medical Industrial

By End-User



Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Academic and Research Institutions Other

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Genetic Engineering Market @

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

This Genetic Engineering Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions .



What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Genetic Engineering Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Genetic Engineering Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Genetic Engineering Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Genetic Engineering Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Genetic Engineering Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Genetic Engineering Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Genetic Engineering Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Genetic Engineering Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Genetic Engineering Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Genetic Engineering Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Genetic Engineering Market @

Reasons to Purchase Genetic Engineering Market Report



Genetic Engineering Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Genetic Engineering Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Genetic Engineering Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions. Genetic Engineering Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Genetic Engineering market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Genetic Engineering Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Genetic Engineering market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Genetic Engineering market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?



Participants and stakeholders worldwide Genetic Engineering market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Genetic Engineering industry.

Managers in the Genetic Engineering sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Genetic Engineering market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Genetic Engineering products' market trends. Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Genetic Engineering Market Report @

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: ...

Web:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Buy this Premium Genetic Engineering Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @