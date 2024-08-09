Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Presentation Of Q2 2024 Results 21 August 2024 At 08:00 (CET)
Date
8/9/2024 12:46:17 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mowi ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the results for the second quarter 2024 at Scandic Flesland Airport hotel in Bergen, Norway in connection with the event“Vestland på Børs”.
The results will be presented in English through a live webcast followed by a Q&A session. Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions online throughout the webcast session. The webcast will be available on
A recording of the webcast will be made available on our website immediately afterwards.
Please note that the quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 (CET).
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
