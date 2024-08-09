Bitcoin Bounce Makes Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) (TSX: BITF) Land On Top Percentage Gainer List On TSX

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including and reports on trading for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) (TSX: BITF ), a global vertically integrated data center company.

With Bitcoin's strong recovery in today's trading session to $59,518.15 USD, gaining $4,484.8, Bitfarms joins the rally as one of the top percentage gainers on the TSX. The stock is trading at $3.1900, gaining $0.5900, for a gain of 22.69%. The stock had a morning high of $3.22.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin data center company that contributes its computational power to one or more mining pools from which it receives payment in Bitcoin. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated data centers with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company's proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 12 operational data centers and two under development situated in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered predominantly by environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

