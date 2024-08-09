TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) TMX Group (TSX: X) today announced its financing activity on Toronto (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2024.

TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in July 2024, compared with 12 in the previous month and 17 in July 2023. The new listings were seven exchange traded funds, one industrial products & services company, one company and one special purpose company. Total financings raised in July 2024 decreased 90% compared to the previous month, and were down 10% compared to July 2023. The total number of financings in July 2024 was 17, compared with 56 the previous month and 38 in July 2023.

TSXV welcomed three new issuers in July 2024, compared with five in the previous month and nine in July 2023. The new listings were three mining companies. Total financings raised in July 2024 increased 21% compared to the previous month, and were up 84% compared to July 2023. There were 93 financings in July 2024, compared with 94 in the previous month and 86 in July 2023.

Toronto Stock Exchange

Year-to-date Statistics

TSX Venture Exchange**

Year-to-date Statistics

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2024:

Toronto Stock Exchange

TSX Venture Exchange

