Global Digital Technology Alliance Conference Held In Beijing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TIANJIN, China, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In August 2024, the Global Digital Alliance was held at the Beijing Hotel in Beijing, China. The event, titled "Fostering Innovation and Collaboration Globally" was hosted by the International Economic Strategy Research Institute, brought together outstanding Chinese enterprises such as TIENS Group, Huawei, Tencent, VMOMENT, as well as international companies such as Amazon, Clora Cross-border e-Commerce, Globast Global and MetaPoint Global Leaders Club. The conference focused on three key areas: artificial intelligence, cloud computing and big data. It was a platform for promoting cooperation and exchanges in areas such as international trade, cross-border e-Commerce, the healthcare industry and global supply chains.











At the beginning of the conference, Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TIENS Group, revealed the blueprint of "the three-New Strategies" and "the three-Globalization Strategies". Its core elements include a new digital platform, a new cross-border e-Commerce and a new marketing model. These are interconnected and mutually reinforcing, forming the core innovation model of the TIENS Group.

Ms. Peng Dan, President of the MetaPoint Global Elites Club, stated that the club is dedicated to creating a diversified platform for exchange and cooperation, and that it will contribute to the sustainable development of the world economy. During the conference, she presented a letter of appointment as Vice Chairman of the MetaPoint Global Elites Club to Mr. Yves Camille Désiré Leterme, the 65th and 67th Prime Minister of Belgium and a key member of the Madrid Leaders Club Board of Directors.

The Global Partnership Signing Ceremony was the highlight of the event, with renowned companies such as TIENS Group, Huawei, Amazon, Tencent and VMOMENT signing global strategic cooperation agreements. TIENS Group and VMOMENT signed a global strategic cooperation agreement. The China Federation of Radio and Television Artists' Committee entered into a strategic cooperation with VMOMENT's international video platform. China Xiaoyan Film Society and Beijing Shengzhong Culture Communication Co. Ltd. signed a contract with VMOMENT for the production of "Love in Phnom Penh". TIENS Group signed a global strategic cooperation agreement with Clora Cross-border e-Commerce; and TIENS Group also signed a global strategic cooperation agreement with Globast Global Supply Chain.

During the media Q&A session, Chinese and overseas media were keen to ask questions, which the attending guests were happy to answer. Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TIENS Group, stated that the collaboration between digital technology and the healthcare industry can stimulate the vitality and potential of upstream and downstream enterprises, jointly achieve stable and prosperous development in the healthcare industry, and contribute new forces to promote China's modernization.

