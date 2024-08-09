'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chants Erupt As INS Tabar Arrives Near London Tower Bridge For Bilateral Exercise Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian Navy's frontline frigate, INS Tabar, on Thursday, arrived at London harbour for a four-day bilateral exercise named Konkan. Indian Navy and the Royal Navy have a long-standing relationship vis-a-vis Konkan, held annually for the past seven years.

The iconic Tower Bridge in London erupted with celebration as members of the Indian citizens came together to welcome INS Tabar to the city.

One of the stealthiest frigates of the Indian navy, the INS Tabar was built for the Indian Navy in Russia .





The ship is commanded by Captain MR Harish and has a complement of approx 280 personnel. The ship operates under the Indian Navy's Western Fleet based in Mumbai under the Western Naval Command, the Indian Navy informed.

The historic London bridge served as a backdrop , as the Indian community in the UK, chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai". A member of the Indian community

said that it was a“precious moment” for all the fans, as everyone cheered.

On the day of INS Tabar's arrival, the Indian High Commission had posted on X, asking citizens to visit. "INS Tabar, a Talwar-Class Frigate of @indiannavy is visiting London from August 7th to 11th. The ship will be berthing alongside HMS Belfast. Do try to catch a glimpse of this magnificent vessel!" said the embassy, along with a picture of the vesssel with 'Namaste London' caption.

The celebration was not just a welcome for the INS Tabar, but also a testament to the thriving presence and influence of the Indian community in the UK .

Another person said, "We are feeling very proud and happy to see an Indian warship entering here and the iconic Tower Bridge opening for it."

INS Tabar Germany-Russia exercise

INS Tabar during her return leg from St Petersburg, Russia, had conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the German Navy off Kiel Canal on August 5, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. INS Tabar had earlier visited Hamburg, Germany from July 17-20.