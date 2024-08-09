Finance Minister Sitharaman To Move Banking Laws Amendment Bill In LS Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday move the Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, which seeks to amend the Reserve of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980.

Union Ports, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will introduce the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill and the Bills of Lading Bill.

The first bill seeks to provide for the responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities attached to carriers with respect to the carriage of goods by sea and for matters connected therewith or related thereto. While the Bills of Lading Bill seeks to make provisions for the“transfer of rights of suit and all liabilities to the consignee named in a bill of lading and every endorsee of a bill of lading, to whom the property in the goods mentioned in the bill of lading shall pass, upon or by reason of a consignment or an endorsement, and for matters connected therewith or related thereto”.

According to the revised list of business, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is slated to introduce a bill further to amend the Railways Act, 1989, in the Lower House.

The Lok Sabha session on the day will start with obituary references to passing away of Iqbal Ahmed Saradgi (Member, Thirteenth and Fourteenth Lok Sabhas); Sqn. Ldr. Kamal Chaudhry (Member, Eighth, Ninth, Tenth and Twelfth Lok Sabhas); and Ramesh Rathod (Member, Fifteenth Lok Sabha).

Meanwhile in the Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw, who is also Union IT Minister, will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 48th Report of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on 'Citizen's Data Security and Privacy'.

Union MoS L. Murugan will make a statement on the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 27th Report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on 'Ethical Standards in Media Coverage'.

He will also make statements on the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 47th Report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on 'Review of functioning of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'.

Similarly, Union MoS Ravneet Singh is slated to make a statement regarding status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 67th Report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on 'Scheme for Creation/ Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities – An Evaluation'.