Tinygemsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Inks Two New Contracts, Announces Q2 2024 Town Hall

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, has signed two contracts with two clients: a Colorado ski resort, which is a new client, and a Southern California municipality, which expanded its existing KSCP contract.

According to the announcement, the ski resort purchased a

K1 Call Box

for one of its ski lifts; the contract also included

along KSCP's Full-Service Maintenance Plan (“FSMP”) and the

Knightscope Emergency Management System

(“KEMS”) software, which monitors the status and activity of the device. The California municipality expanded its current agreement by adding installation and also including FSMP for its 10

K1 Blue Light Emergency Phones

.

“The FSMP ensures the highest levels of reliability and 'up-time' for these critical points of communication needed to summon help in a time of crisis or distress for all clients,” stated KSCP in the announcement.

The company also announced the date for its second quarter 2024 Town Hall, which will be held on Aug. 15, 2024, at 2 p.m. ET. During the call, a prerecorded message from William Santana, Knightscope's chair and CEO, and Li

Apoorv S Dwivedi, Knightscope's EVP and CFO, will be played. In addition, company leaders will host a live question-and-answer session with supporters, investors and analysts. The prerecorded portion of the town hall presentation will be available on the company website following the event.

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN