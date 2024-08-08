(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Authentic Holdings' (OTC: AHRO) , a vertically and horizontally integrated and merchandising company, and its subsidiary, Maybacks Global Entertainment, have signed a license and partnership agreement with ZEASN Private Limited. According to the announcement, the agreement provides Maybacks with“a massive footprint” to its

iDreamCTV

SMART TV APP.

The agreement outlines plans for Maybacks Global Entertainment to partner with ZEASN subsidiary Whale Echo, the world's leading provider of smart-home solutions and services. Whale Echo has more than 180 million users of its products worldwide. The two entities are finalizing the design of a banner ad that will appear throughout the Whale Echo Smart TV eco-system.

“We are extremely excited to be working with ZEASN and their Whale Echo products(s),” said Authentic Holdings president Chris Giordano in the press release.“ZEASN is at the forefront of Smart TV innovation. . . . Whale Echo will be marketing and advertising both of our iDreamCTV App and our Vast Tag advertising program across the entire Whale Echo footprint. In essence, Whale Echo will comarket our APP and Vast Tag ads where both parties to the joint venture benefit through the monetization of the Vast Tag program. This is a watershed deal for Authentic Holdings.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Authentic Holdings Inc.

Authentic Holdings is both a vertically and horizontally integrated media and merchandising company that combines broadcasting, content-owned entertainment, patented technology and merchandise using its Maybacks television networks to both generate ad revenue as well as support its other product lines. For more information about the company, visit

.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN