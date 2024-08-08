How Gen Is Committed To Bridging The Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap

(MENAFN- 3BL) Written by Emma Brownstein | Corporate Communication Intern and Youan Lin Corporate Communication Specialist

As cyberattacks continue to evolve, so does Gen. However, the cybersecurity faces a pressing challenge: a growing technical skills gap. This gap is unbalancing the equation of demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals and the available of qualified individuals.

We're committed to continuing to bridge that gap in this increasingly digitized world.

Cyberskills versus cyberthreats

With the sophistication of threats, both code-driven and human-engineered, the world demands a new generation of cybersecurity engineers equipped to understand emerging systems and defend against rapidly developing threats.

As cybercriminals devise increasingly complex and targeted attacks, the need for cybersecurity experts with specialized skills and expertise has never been more urgent. But, an Eurobarometer survey indicates that the cyberskills shortage is only increasing . While there needs to make staff highly cybersecurity-aware increases with it for companies across the EU.

The diversity gap

The shortage isn't limited to skill sets. There is also a lack of diversity in the cybersecurity workforce.

We believe great workers can come from anywhere. Yet, women and minorities are significantly underrepresented in the field. The nature of education and work has grown increasingly dispersed across geolocations, but education and training programs are often not reaching these populations effectively.

The consequences for organizations and individuals alike are far-reaching. This lack of diversity limits the pool of potential cybersecurity talent and hinders the industry's ability to address the skills gap comprehensively.

How Gen is working to bridge the gaps

Our company and our people recognize the gravity of the cybersecurity skills gap. We're committed to addressing this issue head-on through various initiatives:

Partnering with organizations like Czechitas and Nasscom to bridge the gender tech gap and promote diversity in the cybersecurity workforce.Joining the European Commission 's Cybersecurity Skills Academy to discuss free training pledges and market needs.Pledging to close the gender gap in cybersecurity through an exclusive sponsorship with the Women4Cyber Mentoring Program. This program is open to women of all experience levels and aims to advance skill development and career progression.Embracing DEI initiatives and fostering a company culture that attracts and retains top cybersecurity talent. We take pride in a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcomed, valued and empowered to contribute to our collective cybersecurity efforts.Offering a wide range of educational programs and resources to help our employees develop and enhance their cybersecurity skillsSupporting STEM education initiatives and implementing inclusive hiring practices.

The cybersecurity skills gap poses a significant challenge, but it is a challenge that we can continue to overcome through collaborative efforts. By working closely with organizations, pledging to close the gender gap, promoting inclusive hiring practices and fostering a supportive company culture we can create a future where everyone can succeed in the cybersecurity industry and collectively protect ourselves from the evolving threats of cyberattacks.

