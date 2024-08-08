(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP , a leading class action law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of investors in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) common stock.



ABOUT THE COMPANY: LegalZoom is an online legal technology and services company that assists customers in creating legal documents without the need to hire a lawyer.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING: On July 9, 2024, after the markets closed, LegalZoom issued a press release announcing that CEO, Dan Wernikoff, would be departing from the company and the Board of Directors. In his place, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jeffery Stibel, had been named the company's CEO, effective immediately. Additionally, they appointed John Murphy as the Lead Independent Director of the Board.

THE REVELATION: Besides the turnover of company management, LegalZoom also lowered its 2024 revenue forecast to $675 million to $685 million and its free cash flow expectation for the full year to $75 million to 85 million. On this news, the price of LegalZoom's stock fell $1.99 per share, or 25.3%, to close at $5.86 per share on July 10, 2024.

