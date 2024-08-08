Earthquake Today: Tremors Felt In Soreng Of Sikkim

( MENAFN - Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 06:57 IST in Soreng, Sikkim, as per National Center for Seismology.

