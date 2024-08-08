عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Today: Tremors Felt In Soreng Of Sikkim

Earthquake Today: Tremors Felt In Soreng Of Sikkim


8/8/2024 10:27:53 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 06:57 IST in Soreng, Sikkim, as per National Center for Seismology.


(Check here for more updates.)

MENAFN08082024007365015876ID1108534795


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search