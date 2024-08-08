Two New Webcasts By Family Enterprise USA Feature Experts On Leadership Building, Next Gen Planning, And Risk Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leadership, Estate Planning Experts from Mack International, Pathstone Speak with Family Enterprise USA on Key Transition Issues Facing Family Businesses

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Host Pat Soldano Interviews Pathstone's Scott Weaver, Jim Coutre, and Mack's Linda Mack in Two New WebcastsFamily Business experts from Mack International and Pathstone are featured in two new webcasts from Family Enterprise USA, with the topics focused next generation estate planning and finding the right leadership for the future.The two webcasts feature Linda Mack, Founder and President, Mack International, and Pathstone's Scott Weaver, Chief Fiduciary Officer, and Jim Coutre, Managing Director, Wealth Planning Group.The Pathstone webcast is available now at Family Enterprise USA Webcasts and is hosted by Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA, and Policy and Taxation Group. Both organizations are based here and advocate for family businesses, clients of family offices, and successful individuals.The Pathstone webcast topic is“Family Vision and Values: The Starting Point of Estate Planning” and features senior executives Jim Coutre and Scott Weaver.Weaver and Coutre share their insights into why estate planning should begin with a clear articulation of family vision and values, how this preparation supports the selection of appropriate strategies, and how to put these concepts into action. They offer examples from their years of working with clients from the family dynamics and fiduciary perspectives.The Mack International webcast, featuring Linda Mack, will be available in late August and will detail how to launch an effective executive search, how to lock in the one pivotal role key to the business, how to sidestep common search pitfalls, and the surprising challenges represented by rising Gen Z leadership.“Our ongoing series of webcasts and podcasts are important not only for family businesses, but for helping deliver the message to our legislators that family businesses are critical to our economy,” said host Soldano.“These webcasts are particularly enlightening in that they cover the key issues of leadership building and next generation estate planning,” she said.“This is especially important as key tax provisions are expiring and Congress needs to act on behalf of America's largest private employer, family businesses.”According to research, America's multi-generational family-owned businesses not only contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product, but are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country's private workforce, research shows.The webcasts can be seen by clicking here: Family Enterprise USA Webcasts.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.About Mack InternationalMack International, LLC is the premier retained executive search and strategic human capital consulting firm focused on providing solutions to single family offices/family enterprises, multi-client family offices, and the full spectrum of wealth management advisory, investment management and financial services firms that serve the ultra-high net worth private wealth and family markets.About PathstonePathstone, based in Los Angeles, is an independently owned and operated wealth management firm serving multigenerational families with complex needs, single family offices, and foundations and endowments. It has $80 billion in assets under advisement and administration, 300 professionals, and 17 offices. If offers a comprehensive range of services and deep expertise beyond investment management. Its expansive capabilities and personal, in-depth approach enable it to customize solutions and leverage best practices to accommodate each of its client's unique needs.

Bob Chew

Family Enterprise USA

+1 310-383-0528

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram