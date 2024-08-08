Vince Covino Steps Down As CEO Of Seaquest

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaQuest, recognized for its interactive zoo aquarium experiences across the country, announces that Founder and CEO Vince Covino has officially stepped down. Covino, who has led the company with heartfelt dedication since its inception in 2012, will be pursuing new business ventures outside of SeaQuest.



During his tenure, Covino was instrumental in developing and building 14 locations nationwide.



SeaQuest has faced criticism from animal-rights organizations during the founder's tenure as CEO. While Covino acknowledges that mistakes were made along the way, his love for the thousands of animals and team members are ultimately what brought his early vision into fruition. An estimated 21 million guests have experienced animal interactions under his guidance as CEO.



In light of Covino's departure, Aaron Neilsen will step in as the new CEO. Aaron Neilsen brings over 30 years of leadership experience across multiple industries. Prior to joining SeaQuest in 2021, Aaron began his career with KPMG, was the CFO at OTA Franchise Corporation, and was the CFO and VP of North America operations at Gatekeeper Systems, Inc.

"I can't imagine a better person on the planet than Aaron to take over as CEO. No one is more capable of guiding SeaQuest into their next evolution. He's got a brilliant mind, a giant heart, and impeccable integrity," said Covino.



When stepping into the CEO role, Aaron Neilsen stated, "SeaQuest has an amazing legacy of creating fun and unforgettable experiences for our guests by creating unbelievable bonds with our wonderful animals. I am excited to lead this new SeaQuest era, and our leadership team, equipped with immense knowledge, expertise, and dedication, has never been more poised to put smiles on the faces of both new and returning guests."

SeaQuest offers the ultimate hands-on aquarium and zoo adventure, allowing visitors to touch, feed, and interact with exotic animals from all around the globe. With locations across the United States, SeaQuest provides an interactive experience like no other, ensuring memorable and educational family outings.

