Radical Minds Technologies Wins Prestigious Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Inspiration Award 2024

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Radical Minds Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , a leading provider of cutting-edge software solutions and innovative contact center, is thrilled to have been honoured with the prestigious Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Inspiration Award for Innovation in Contact Centre & Software Services of the Year 2024. One of the revered awards out there, this recognition poses a testament to the company's commitment to delivering top-notch solutions and exceptional customer experiences.

About the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Inspiration Award

The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Inspiration Award is an esteemed recognition that honors organizations and individuals who have made remarkable contributions to their respective fields. The award is named after the late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India, who was a renowned scientist, engineer, and innovator.

The award brings the highlight of excellence in a range of categories, including innovation, and leadership along with social impact. The winners are chosen by a panel of notable judges who review nominations based on innovation, creativity, and impact and other such criteria.

About Radical Minds Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Radical Minds Technologies is a forward-thinking team of experts that cater innovative solutions to businesses across an array of industries, including travel & hospitality, BFSI, retail, e-commerce, logistics and Government/PSU. With eyes keenly on contact center services and software development, the company powers businesses to succeed in today's cutthroat market.

The contact center services provided by Radical Minds Technologies include telemarketing, lead generation, and customer support, all designed to boost customer engagement and drive growth. The company's state-of-the-art services and cutting-edge technology allow it to be able to bring the best customer support, making sure that every customer interaction is positive and productive.

Apart from its contact center services, Radical Minds Technologies caters a wide range of software development solutions planned, designed and devised to streamline business operations and boost efficiency. The company's team of expert developers turn to futuristic technologies to build custom software solutions that align with the unique needs of different businesses.

From One Milestone to Another - A Glance at the Achievements

Leveraging trends and acing the outcomes, Radical Minds has garnered immense recognition for their inventive approach and service over the years. Here's looking at some of the milestones since its inception:

ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for information security management

Recognized as one of the "Top 10 Most Promising Contact Center Service Providers in India" by Silicon India

Awarded the "Best Contact Center Service Provider of the Year" at the 2022 World Quality Congress

Radical Minds is devoted to constant research and innovation while navigating new technologies and methodologies to enhance its services. The research and development team at Radical Minds works closely with businesses to understand their evolving needs and turn the same into solutions that combat the challenges.

