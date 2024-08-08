Israel Says It Agrees To Resume Ceasefire Talks

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Aug 9 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israel replied to Qatari, Egyptian and U.S. mediators early today, saying that, it will send a delegation to resume talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal on Aug 15.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's office, said in a statement that, the negotiation team will be dispatched“to finalise the details for implementing the framework agreement.”

The announcement was made, after mediators of the three countries released a joint statement, calling on Israel and Hamas to restart the talks on Aug 15, to close all remaining gaps in the proposed deal and begin implementing it without further delay.– NNN-MA'AN