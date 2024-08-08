Brazilian Stock Market Rallies Amid Positive Global And Local Indicators

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, Brazil's Ibovespa enjoyed its third consecutive rise, climbing by 0.90% to reach 128,660 points-an increase of 1,147 points-marking a significant recovery from earlier losses.



Meanwhile, the commercial dollar experienced its third consecutive decline, dropping by 0.9% to close at R$5.57. Futures interest rates also fell, particularly the longer-term rates, indicating broader optimism.



The surge was partially driven by positive developments on Wall Street. The rose by 1.7%, the by 2.8%, and the by 2.3%, recording its best daily performance since 2022.



This optimism was fueled by U.S. unemployment claims falling below expectations, suggesting a resilient labor market and reducing fears of a potential recession.



Rodrigo Cohen, a market analyst, highlighted the impact of the unemployment data, which usually doesn't stir the market to this extent.







However, on this occasion, it significantly boosted investor confidence, maintaining the bullish trend throughout the day.



Despite the upbeat mood, caution still lingers among investors who are closely watching the Federal Reserve's next steps.



Expectations lean towards a 50 basis point rate cut as the economy shows signs of slowing. However, the likelihood of a smaller 25 basis point cut stands at 26.5%, according to the FedWatch tool from CME Group .

Market Summary

In Brazil, attention is focused on the second-quarter earnings season. Embraer (EMBR3) experienced a notable jump of 9.99% after releasing strong second-quarter results. Bradesco BBI praised the company for its positive outlook.



Braskem (BRKM5) rose by 2.76%, despite a substantial increase in losses. EBITDA outperformed expectations, driving the rise due to higher petrochemical spreads.



On the downside, Ultrapar (UGPA3) shares dropped by 5.94% due to concerns over inventory volatility.



Casas Bahia (BHIA3), not listed on the Ibovespa index, soared by an impressive 24.36% following better-than-expected, albeit weak, financial results.



In the banking sector, the season ended with mixed results. Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) slightly declined by 0.42%, despite exceeding expectations with a return on equity of 22%.



Goldman Sachs noted mixed trends in the quarter. Bradesco (BBDC4), however, enjoyed its seventh consecutive rise, up by 1.14%.



Petrobras (PETR4) is set to release its results tonight. Analysts anticipate slightly weaker performance due to reduced oil production, despite stable fuel prices and higher sales volumes.



Outside the earnings frenzy, Vale (VALE3) faced a minor setback, down by 0.61%, following a decline in iron ore prices in China.



As the week concludes, the Brazilian market awaits the release of the IPCA inflation data for July on Friday. This data will play a crucial role in determining whether the stock market's mini-rally will continue.



This economic indicator will provide insights into whether the optimistic trend can sustain itself in the face of ongoing economic challenges.

