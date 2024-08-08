CORRECTION: Whitsons Culinary Group Acquires Arbor Management Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding Wholesome Foods and Personalized Services into New Communities

Islandia, NY, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitsons Group® , a recognized leader in contract food service management and prepare meals, has acquired Arbor Management Inc., based in Itasca, Illinois. The enables Whitsons to expand our reach and mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a TimeTM further into the Midwestern United States.

Whitsons and Arbor share in the belief that wellness and good food go hand in hand, especially in education, and were both founded on the principles of dedication and personalized service. Arbor is a leading food service management company that provides comprehensive value in school food services for public K-12 school districts and higher education markets. Since 1986, they have built a reputation and success based on quality of food, exceptional service, and a professional team.

Whitsons' journey began in 1979 when Elmer and Gina Whitcomb bought two restaurants on Long Island, NY. They envisioned a family business that celebrated the values of family, food, and service. What started as their dream has transformed into our organization today, uniting communities through shared meals and personal connections. Over the years, Whitsons has grown from those small family restaurants to become a leading food service management company and one of the largest K-12 food service operators in the nation.

“At Arbor, we distinguish ourselves with innovative solutions for today's market, bringing the value and service for which Arbor is known, said Jack Bortko, President Arbor Management. “We look forward to continued growth as part of Whitsons Culinary Group, providing personalized services to our clients.”

“We are pleased to welcome Arbor to Whitsons Family of Companies and expand our services into new communities throughout the Midwest,” said Paul Whitcomb, President & CEO Whitsons Culinary Group.“The unique synergies among our two organizations provide a natural fit for us to further deliver on our mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a TimeTM together.”

About Whitsons Culinary Group

Whitsons Culinary Group® is a leading provider of customized dining services to education, healthcare, community markets, and specialty services in the nation. With a steadfast commitment to delivering nutritious, high-quality meals crafted from wholesome, fresh ingredients, Whitsons' mission is Enhancing Life One Meal at a TimeTM. As a NMSDC-certified, minority-owned company, we prioritize diversity for our team members and valued customers. Since 1979, Whitsons has upheld a legacy of excellence and consistent growth. Today, we are at the forefront of the foodservice industry, setting new standards with our dedication to wholesome food, family values, and personalized service. To learn more about Whitsons, visit or Facebook and LinkedIn .

