The US Open Tennis Championships 2024 Have Exciting Matchups For The Final Sessions

Top players face off in the final sessions of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, promising unforgettable matches and intense competition.

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Session 24 - Women's Final and Mixed Doubles Final (September 7, 2024):

On this session, the final of the Women's Singles and the Mixed Doubles will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium, in Flushing, New York. They're going to be all in and really trying to win, since they're the best female tennis players in the world (Flushing Meadows Stadium) (US Open).

Session 25 - Men's Final and Women's Doubles Final (September 8, 2024):

The last day of the US Open will feature a Men's Singles Final and a Women's Doubles Final, which are final matches of the tournament. The Men's Single Final is the last playing of the tournament, and is one of the most-highly-awaited matches in the year. A well-known player Novak Djokovic, who had already won 24th Grand Slam title at the same tournament last year, will try to set a history of his winning once again. Women's Doubles Final will be the final match among the best pairs in this tournament world, respectively.

For the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships , the top contenders and betting odds are listed below:

Men's Singles Contenders:

Novak Djokovic: He has odds in that range of +125 to +120 to win as of right now. He's always a strong favourite, and he's already won the 2023 US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz (+125): This promising Spaniard is another favourite outright, having followed up his win at Miami with a run to the final in Monte Carlo.

Daniil Medvedev: +1000 Medvedev's odds of +1000 are the best of the bunch. His lethal serve and all-court style makes him a big threat at the hard courts of the US Open.

Jannik Sinner: Sinner sits at a price of +1400 with some serious potential if he can carry over his form.

Alexander Zverev: Sure, Zverev isn't likely to win – his odds are currently around +4000 – but he's still a presence.

Women's Singles Contenders:

Iga Swiatek: The favourite among the women is Swiatek at +225. Her success on hard courts and her championships have placed her at the top of the list.

Aryna Sabalenka: Her odds are +450, and after winning the first hard-court Grand Slam of the season, she's poised to rattle off some wins.

Coco Gauff: +650; she has come along real nice and she had some good runs lately.

Jessica Pegula: Pegula is at the +1000 mark, and she has been getting to the quarters in the majors but could get over the hump.

These odds and player ratings reflect where the betting market and tennis experts think the chips lie in finding this year's US Open winner.

You can check more details of it, including tickets and game schedule, at tennistickets

