EU Urges Mexico To Arrest Putin Should He Arrive For President's Inauguration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Commission called on Mexico authorities to apprehend Russian President Vladimir if he accepts the invitation to attend the inauguration of the newly elected President, Claudia Sheinbaum.

This was stated by EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano in an interview with Euractiv , Ukrinform reports.

According to Stano, Mexico's membership in the International Criminal Court (ICC) means it is legally bound to arrest Putin if he lands in Mexico for the ceremony scheduled for October 1.

“Mexico [has been] a state party to the ICC since 2005, with the obligations that it entails. We therefore trust Mexico to fulfil its obligations as an ICC member,” said Stano.

EU on events in Kursk region: Ukraine is fighting legitimate defensive war

He added that Mexico attended a Peace Summit in Switzerland in June where“there was consensus that Russia must end its war against Ukraine” and that“in successive UN votes Mexico [...] joined the vast majority of [the] international community that condemned the Russian aggression and called on Russia to stop it.”

At the same time, Stano recognized that "Mexico, like all other countries, has the right to develop its international relations according to its own interests."

Many now seeing Russia as legitimate target for any operation - Zelensky's Office advisor

As reported, Ukraine has already asked Mexico to arrest Vladimir Putin should he arrive for the president's inauguration.

Ukraine considers's participation in Global Peace Summit very important - MFA

On March 17, 2023, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children's Ombudsperson Maria Lvova-Belova on charges of the illegal deportation of children and illegal removal of Ukrainians to Russia.