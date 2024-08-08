Hyundai And Kia's Anti-Theft Software Is Working
By Alimat Aliyeva
More than a year after Hyundai and Kia introduced new anti-theft
software updates, the number of car thefts with this software has
decreased significantly, although the total number of car thefts
remains high, Azernews reports.
The software updates were released in February last year after a
tenfold increase in the number of thefts of some Hyundai and Kia
models caused by social media posts showing how to steal cars.
Insurance payments for theft of vehicles with the new software
installed among Hyundai and Kia vehicles decreased by 64 percent.
compared to cars without upgrades.
From the beginning of 2020 to the middle of 2023, thefts of
Hyundai and Kia models in the United States increased by more than
1,000 percent. Older models released before 2023 and equipped with
traditional ignition instead of buttons were particularly
vulnerable to theft.
As part of a $200 million agreement, Hyundai and Kia are
offering free anti-theft software updates starting in February
2023. To date, more than 2 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles have
received the update. However, at the end of 2023, only 30 percent
of the new software was installed. cars that meet the criteria.
Currently, about 61 percent. Hyundai vehicles that meet the
requirements have updated software. For models that cannot receive
an upgrade, Hyundai and Kia provide steering lock.
