'Dope Test On Arshad Nadeem' Demand Grows After Pakistani Bags Gold At Paris Olympics With Record 92.97M Throw

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The men's javelin throw event at the Paris 2024 saw an electrifying finale on Thursday, as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem shattered records with a throw of 92.97 meters, clinching gold. The performance, the sixth longest in Olympic history, has sparked a wave of controversy and demands for a dope test on the Pakistani among several Indian netizens.

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the defending Olympic champion, finished with a silver medal. Despite his best efforts, including a second-round throw of 89.45 meters, Chopra could not match Nadeem's record-breaking performance. Chopra had previously won gold in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58 meters.

Nadeem's jaw-dropping throw came in his second attempt, a stunning display of skill that not only secured him the gold but also set a new Games record. His throw eclipsed the previous Olympic record of 90.57 meters, set by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen in the 2008 Beijing Games. Nadeem further solidified his victory with a final throw of 91.79 meters.

The victory by Nadeem has led to a significant reaction from Indian fans on social media platforms.

Many are questioning the legitimacy of Nadeem's performance, leading to calls for a dope test to ensure fair play. The demand for a doping investigation highlights the intense rivalry and scrutiny in the field of javelin throw.

"Officials should conduct a dope test on Arshad Nadeem; I don't trust that he can set a world record," said one Indian on X.

Another suspicious netizen said, "Dope Test of Arshad Nadeem is necessary. He clearly used some performance enhancing drug. 92.97m is not possible. Olympics committee should look into it immediately."

"Congratulations to Neeraj. Each Indian as proud of your achievements. Arshad Nadeem will not be able to pass dope test as he did something twice throws of 91+ mts which was never done by anyone in the world. I genuinely request Olympics committee to conduct dope test immediately," said a third user.

