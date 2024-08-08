Breaking Silence: Survivors Of Sexual Assault By Former Rikers Island Guard Speak Out

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Slater Slater Schulman LLP Founding & Managing Partner Adam Slater & Clients Sit Down With NBC New York

18 SSS Clients Accuse CO "Champagne" of Assaulting Them While Incarcerated

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slater Slater Schulman LLP Founding and Managing Partner Adam Slater appeared on NBC New York to discuss the approximately 1,800 lawsuits that the firm has filed in New York State under the Adult Survivors Act (ASA). Earlier this week, non-profit newsroom Gothamist published an investigative report documenting the rampant sexual abuse and assaults committed by the same guard at the Rose M. Singer Center on New York's Rikers Island. "Rosie's," as the facility is commonly known, is a women's jail; at least 24 women filed ASA suits naming "Champagne," and 18 of those survivors are represented by Slater Slater Schulman.

"The fact that 18 individuals independently identified the same Rikers Island correctional officer as their perpetrator is staggering," said Adam Slater, Founding and Managing Partner of Slater Slater Schulman. "These individuals did not know each other, and many were not in custody at the same time, yet they all knew his notorious nickname: Champagne. This situation is akin to cases where a Catholic priest, Boy Scouts troop leader, or medical doctor abuses a large group of victims over an extended period. What these cases have in common is that they involve people in positions of power and authority preying on highly vulnerable individuals."

Slater, who has been recognized in recent months by both Forbes & Lawdragon , was interviewed by NBC's Chris Glorioso alongside clients Tasha Carter Beasley and Karen Klines. As reported by NBC & Gothamist, Carter Beasley and Klines were previously incarcerated at "Rosie's." Through no fault of their own, both women would experience the systemic sexual abuse that has long persisted inside prison walls.

In an interview, Klines stated that she believed Rikers Island would be a refuge as she fought against addiction. Instead, she said she was assaulted and further traumatized by a correction officer inside the jail.

According to Carter Beasley's account in Gothamist: "Fant used his charm - and his power as an officer who oversaw detainees on maintenance duty - to get women alone in a facility packed with people. [Carter Beasley] said Fant's role gave him the authority to choose which women would work those shifts, pluck them out of crowded housing units and take them to isolated parts of the jail."

At the forefront of the allegations that these brave survivors have come forward with is that both state and federal prison systems have failed to implement adequate measures to prevent the widespread sexual abuse of incarcerated women by correctional staff.

Slater Slater Schulman would like to acknowledge the dedicated and highly knowledgeable attorneys and paralegals overseeing the firm's Adult Survivors Act cases, particularly, Konstantin Yelisavetskiy, Managing Attorney of Slater Slater Schulman's New York office, and Ashley Florek Miller, Senior Associate. The firm would also like to thank its courageous clients, Karen Klines and Tasha Carter Beasley, for their bravery and advocacy.

NOTE: Individuals seeking to be linked to resources for sexual assault survivors can call 656 (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area. The National Sexual Assault Hotline operated by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) provides confidential support from trained staff members and can assist with finding local healthcare resources, help talk through what happened, and offer referrals for long-term support.

About Slater Slater Schulman LLP

Slater Slater Schulman LLP is a leading, full-service law firm with decades of experience representing survivors of traumatic and catastrophic events. Our dedicated attorneys are committed to ensuring the best results for our clients through persistence and compassionate representation. With 10 offices in 9 states, Slater Slater Schulman has achieved successful resolutions in some of the most challenging cases in the nation. We have considerable experience with complex, historical sexual abuse cases involving massive institutions, including academic, religious, and youth organizations. Our firm also represents clients in litigation involving pharmaceutical drugs, product liability, environmental law, employment and labor law, medical malpractice, and personal injury, and has proudly represented thousands of World Trade Center survivors. Learn more at sssfirm .

