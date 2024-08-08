TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Copper Inc. , 48.3% owned by McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , is pleased to comment on the excitement in Argentina that includes:



Remarkable new legislation introduced by President Milei to encourage large domestic and foreign investments in the country;

A US$4.4 Billion transaction led by BHP, the world's largest mining company, and Lundin Mining to acquire two copper deposits located in the same province in Argentina as Los Azules; At Los Azules, infill drilling during the 2023-24 season upgraded the resource categories, validated the geological model and confirmed the high-grade zone. Resource drilling for the Los Azules Feasibility Study is now complete, and the study remains on track for delivery in early 2025.



Remarkable and Welcoming Legislation – Milei Magic

President Milei's government introduced legislation that has rolled out the welcome mat for large-scale domestic and foreign direct investments in Argentina.

This legislation recently approved by Argentina's government is called "Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines" and includes the Incentive Regime for Large Investors (RIGI), offering significant tax and foreign exchange incentives to encourage domestic and direct foreign investment in key sectors of the economy, including mining.

This program addresses most of all past stumbling blocks for sustained development of the mining sector in Argentina, and it's a huge step in the right direction.

We are excited about these changes as they open the door for many infrastructure investments in Argentina and significantly improve the economics of the Los Azules project and lower risks for investors. Details of the legislation are found in Appendix A - More Information on RIGI and you can click here for the official summary.

US$4.4 Billion Copper Transaction

Last week, BHP, the world's largest mining company, and Lundin Mining announced a US$4.4 Billion transaction through which they have agreed to jointly acquire the two copper deposits Filo del Sol and Josemaria located in the same San Juan province of Argentina as Los Azules.

We believe that this transaction is a convincing demonstration of San Juan and Argentina ́s attractiveness for large-scale mining projects and evidence of Argentina moving towards becoming a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction. Click on these links to read details of the transaction, in press releases by BHP , Lundin Mining , and Filo Corp .

Los Azules Infill Drilling Highlights Confirming High Grade Copper Zone

At Los Azules, infill drilling upgraded the resource categories, validated the geological model and confirmed the high-grade zone. During the 2023-24 drilling season over 70,000 meters (m) were completed, that have strengthened the interpretation of the geological model in addition to extending the supergene enrichment zone mineralization, both at the edges and to depth.

Resource drilling for the Los Azules Feasibility Study is now complete, and the study remains on track for delivery in early 2025.

Drilling Highlights



Hole AZ24375, drilled to a depth of 369 m, returned 217 m of 1.11 % Cu in the enriched zone, including 100 m of 1.32 % Cu .

Hole AZ24335, drilled to a depth of 227.5 m, returned a 158 m intercept of 0.84% Cu within the enriched zone, including 78.5 m of 1.10 % Cu .

Hole AZ24403, drilled to a depth of 427 m, returned a 276 m intercept of 0.86% Cu within the enriched zone, including 160 m of 0.96 % Cu .

Hole AZ24320, drilled to a depth of 204 m, returned 146 m of 0.89% Cu in the enriched zone. Hole AZ24332, drilled to a depth of 255.6 m, returned 119.6 m of 0.72% Cu in the enriched zone.



The 2023-2024 drill campaign successfully achieved its objective of infilling existing drill hole data to support the conversion of resources to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources to include in the Los Azules Feasibility Study. In addition, geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrogeological and condemnation drilling was carried out.

The locations of the highlighted results are presented in 8 figures. A plan or aerial view of the resources and the outline of the PEA pit are shown in Figure 1 . Figures 2 to 7 show recent drilling in relation to the overburden, the leached, enriched and primary zones, and the 30-year pit shell of the 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) (marked by the green line in the sections). Figure 8 represents a cross section with recent drill data and inferred geology.

Drill results and location information for this press release are available in Appendix B - Detailed Data From the 2023-2024 Drilling Campaign at Los Azules.

Figure 1 shows a plan view of the location of the sections and drill holes reported in this press release. All cross sections are 50 m equidistant from each other, with the lowest numbered section starting from the southern end of the deposit. Shown in blue are the collars of the drill holes included in this news release.

Figure 1 – Plan View Location of Cross-sections and Drill Holes Reported in This News Release







The section marked on Figure 1 by the red dashed line is presented in Figure 2 as the longitudinal view looking northeast and indicating the location of the reported holes. Note the position of the highlighted holes within the zone of enriched (or supergene) mineralization and how they mostly ended in mineralized material, indicating the potential for mineralization to continue at depth. The length of the enriched zone on this section is 3.9 kilometers. The enriched zone now continues beyond the southern limit of the PEA mineable pit shell.



Figure 2 - Longitudinal Section (Looking Northeast)







Figure 3 shows a 217 m intercept of 1.11 % Cu (AZ24375) and includes a 100 m interval of 1.32% Cu within the enriched zone. This hole infills a data gap within the center of the deposit and confirms the continuity of higher-grade mineralization.

Figure 3 - Section 45 - Drilling, Mineralized Zones and 30-Year PEA Pitshell (Looking Northwest)







Figure 4 shows an intercept of 276 m of 0.86 % Cu (AZ24403) that includes 160 m of 0.96% Cu in the enriched zone. This hole also infills a drilling gap in the center of the deposit with higher grade mineralization.

Figure 4 - Section 43 - Drilling, Mineralized Zones and 30-Year PEA Pitshell (Looking Northwest)







Figure 5 shows a 146 m intercept of 0.89 % Cu (AZ24320). The drill hole extends high grade mineralization to the west of a previously drilled hole (AZ22152MET).

Figure 5 - Section 32 - Drilling, Mineralized Zones and 30-Year PEA Pitshell (Looking Northwest)









Figure 6 shows an intercept of 158 m of 0.84 % Cu (AZ24335) that includes 78.5 m of 1.10% Cu within the enriched zone. The drill hole ended in mineralized material, indicating the potential for mineralization to continue at depth within the enriched zone, as indicated by previously released drill holes.



Figure 6 - Section 31 - Drilling, Mineralized Zones and 30-Year PEA Pitshell (Looking Northwest)









Figure 7 shows a 119.6 m intercept of 0.72 % Cu (AZ24332) in the enriched zone. This hole extends the higher-grade mineralization seen previously in AZ23309 in the central portion of the enriched zone towards the east and at depth.



Figure 7 - Section 28 - Drilling, Mineralized Zones and 30-Year PEA Pitshell (Looking Northwest)









Geological Model - Interpretation and Its Relationship with the Copper Mineralization



Geological understanding of the Los Azules deposit has increased significantly with the drilling performed from 2022 to 2024. A series of copper-bearing early and inter-mineral porphyry dikes and hydrothermal magmatic breccias are cutting across a pre-mineral diorite intrusive. The dikes dip steeply to the east in their northwest-southeast orientations.

All rock types contain variable copper mineralization, depending on their position within the deposit's vertical profile. From top to bottom, the zoning includes leached, supergene (enriched) and primary (hypogene), which are characteristic of many porphyry copper deposits worldwide.

Hypogene mineralization, associated with the early mineral porphyry and proximal host rock, is characterized by a stockwork of abundant type A veinlets containing quartz, pyrite, and chalcopyrite. In much of the deposit's footprint, mineralization encountered at depth strongly indicates the potential to extend further, beyond 1,000 meters.

The supergene copper enrichment process created higher grades in the early mineral porphyry and associated hydrothermal magmatic breccias, and lower grades in the less permeable pre-mineral pluton and inter-mineral porphyries. The supergene mineralization will be the principal mineral feed for the leach pad for the Feasibility Study.

In Figure 8 Section 29 shows, in its central part, the early mineral porphyry (purple color) intruding or cutting the pre-mineral diorite (light green color). To a lesser extent, thin inter-mineral porphyry dikes (light blue color), affect both the early mineral porphyry and the pre-mineral diorite. The early mineral porphyry is the primary source of copper mineralization in the deposit.

Figure 8 - Recent Drill Data and Inferred Geology in Cross Section 29









Technical Information



The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Darren King, Director of Exploration of McEwen Copper, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.

All tasks, including the collection of samples for geochemical analysis, were carried out in accordance with generally accepted mining industry standards. Drill core samples were analyzed by Alex Stewart International laboratory, located in the Province of Mendoza, Argentina, whose assays consisted of: gold analysis by fire fusion assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish (Au4-30); multiple element studies by ICP-OES analysis (ICP-AR 39); determination of copper content by sequential copper analysis (Cu-Sequential LMC-140). In addition, and for samples with high sulfide content (Cu, Ag, Pb and Zn) and exceeding the limits of analysis, an ICP-ORE type analysis was performed.

The company is conducting a quality control/assurance program in accordance with NI 43-101, and industry best practices, using a combination of standards and blanks on approximately one out of every 25 samples. Results are monitored as final certificates are received and any re-assay requests are sent immediately. Analysis of pulp and preparation samples is also performed as part of the quality control process. Approximately 5% of the sample pulps are sent to a secondary laboratory for control purposes. In addition, the laboratory performs its own internal quality control checks, and the results are made available on certificates for company review.

ABOUT MCEWEN COPPER

McEwen Copper is a well-funded, private company that owns 100% of the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project, located in the San Juan province, Argentina. McEwen Copper is a 48.3%-owned private subsidiary of McEwen Mining, which trades under the ticker MUX on NYSE and TSX.

Los Azules is being designed to be distinctly different from a conventional copper mine by consuming significantly less water, emitting much lower carbon, progressing towards carbon neutral by 2038, and being powered by 100% renewable electricity once in operation. The updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) released in June 2023 projects a long life of mine, short payback period, low production cost per pound, high annual copper production, and a 21.2% after-tax IRR.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. McEwen Mining also owns a 48.3% interest in McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The Company's objective is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the goal of increasing the share price and providing investor yield. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, has a personal investment in the companies of US$225 million. His annual salary is US$1.

Appendix A

- More Information on RIGI -

The RIGI grants a series of benefits in tax, customs and foreign exchange regulations for investment projects in the mining sector that comply with the requirements set up by the law.

The main requirements for beneficiaries of RIGI are as follows:



The amount for an investment to qualify within the regime will be >US$200 million, as determined for different industries by the regulations.

Export projects with investments greater than US$1 billion are considered strategic and have additional benefits.

At least 40% of the minimum amount must be invested in the first two years.

The regime will be open to applications for 2 years. The application period can be extended for 1 more year. The investment can be completed after the application period. The use of incentives may require collateral.



The Los Azules project is believed to be able to meet all criteria to be considered a strategic project under the terms of the RIGI legislation.

The main benefits to the beneficiaries of the RIGI are the following:

1. Income Tax





Corporate income tax rate is reduced from the current 35% to 25%.



Equipment is subject to accelerated depreciation in 2 years, and infrastructure and cost of mine in 60% of its useful life.

Net Operating Losses (NOLs) can be carried forward without a time limit. After a 5-year carry forward, NOLs can be transferred (sold) to third parties. NOLs are adjusted for inflation.

Interest is deductible without limitations during the first 5 years even when the lender is foreign related party.

Dividend payments are subject to tax at 7%, which will be reduced to 3.5% after 7 years. In the case of Strategic Export projects, payments to foreign beneficiaries for technical assistance are not subject to withholding tax. Other payments to foreign beneficiaries are capped at 10.5% withholding with no grossing up.

2. Value Added Tax (VAT)





Rather than paying VAT on purchases, the beneficiaries of the RIGI will provide its suppliers with Tax Credit Certificates. The Tax Credit Certificates can also be used to pay the VAT generated by imports of equipment. This prevents from tying up funds as VAT credits to be recovered against future exports. Implementation of this benefit will require extensive regulation.

Suppliers may use the certificates to offset their VAT obligations and, if there is a VAT credit left to recover, they may transfer (sell) the VAT credit to third parties.

3. Other Taxes





The beneficiaries of the regimen will have a 100% tax credit for the amounts paid for Bank Transactions Tax to offset the income tax obligations.

Provinces and Municipalities cannot establish new taxes affecting the projects, except for service fees that do not exceed the cost of the service provided to the beneficiary.

4. Imports





Freedom to import without quotas or restrictions.

Exemption from import duties on capital goods, spare parts, parts, components and consumables.

5. Exports





Freedom to export the products produced by the project.



Exemption from export duties after three years of registration. The exemption applies for two years in Strategic Export projects. Maximum Principal gross revenue royalty of 5% (at the discretion of the Province).



6. Foreign Exchange Regime





Foreign proceeds from exports are freely available: 20% of proceeds after two years of the commencement of production; 40% after three years, and 100% after four years onwards.



In the case of a Strategic Export project, the foreign proceeds are freely available as follows: 20% of proceeds after one year of the commencement of production; 40% after two years, and 100% after three years onwards.

Foreign proceeds from external financing are freely available. Foreign assets abroad do not generate foreign exchange restrictions. Free access to the foreign exchange market for the repayment of loans, repatriation of investments, payment of interests and dividends, conditional on the investment or loan having been entered through the exchange market.

7. Stability Safeguards



Beneficiaries are also granted tax, customs and foreign exchange stability for 30 years from joining the RIGI. In the case of Strategic Export projects developed in stages, stability can be extended up to 40 years from the commencement of production of the first stage.

The safeguards offered by the stability have these main features:



Tax stability applies by tax and not by total tax burden. It also applies to withholding taxes on payments to foreign beneficiaries. In the event of an increase in taxes, the beneficiaries of the regimen may reject the payment of the tax exceeding stability or pay the tax and use the amount of the tax paid as a tax credit against any other national tax. A breach of stability is presumed (it is not necessary to prove it) if it comes from a legal or regulatory change. In the case of tax reduction, the beneficiaries can automatically take advantage of it.

Customs stability includes a mechanism that allows the beneficiaries to make a manual self-assessment applying the stabilized duties instead of the automatic calculation by the customs system. Foreign exchange stability protects against regulations imposing more burdensome or restrictive conditions. The law allows beneficiaries to reject the application of the new rule. The Central Bank cannot initiate criminal proceedings without first carrying out a process to determine whether the exchange stability applies to the case.



Dispute Resolution

Disputes can be resolved by administrative proceedings or international arbitration outside Argentina. Arbitration can be initiated, even if the administrative procedure has not been completed.

The arbitration is to be done outside of Argentina, under the rules of the PCA, ICC or ICSID, with arbitrators who are neither Argentine nor nationals of the investor's country.



Appendix B

- Detailed Data From the 2023-2024 Drilling Campaign at Los Azules -

Table 1 – Recent Los Azules Drilling Results