Savor The European Excellence: Consorcio Del Jamón Serrano Español And D.O. Cava Launch Exquisite Campaign In The U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consorcio Serrano Jamon

Consorcio Serrano with Asparagus

D.O. Cava Wine

D.O. Cava Vineyards

Doreen Colondres Special Campaign Ambassador

Elevating Traditions with a Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

- Javier Pagés, President of the D.O Cava Regulatory BoardNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an exciting collaboration that promises to delight food enthusiasts and industry professionals alike, the Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español and Protected Denomination of Origin Cava are joining forces to launch an extensive promotional campaign in the United States. Supported by grants from the European Union, this three-year campaign aims to elevate the presence and appreciation of Cava de Guarda Superior and Serrano Ham among American consumers and professionals.The campaign will kick off with two exclusive press presentations to present in depth the content of the promotional program in the U.S. market under the claim“Crafted in Spain, perfected by the time”.The first event will take place in San Francisco on September 17, 2024, between 5:30pm and 9:00pm, at the prestigious One Market, followed by a second event in New York City on September 19, 2024, between 12:00pm and 3:00pm, at the exceptional Nubeluz by Chef José Andrés restaurant.Special Campaign Ambassador, Doreen Colondres, a passionate chef and WSET Certified Wine Educator, will be at both events. Doreen is a well-known media personality, author, and founder of Vitis House School. She has dedicated her career to protecting and honoring culinary traditions and educating others on the joys of cooking and wine. Doreen's involvement will undoubtedly enhance the experience for all attendees. "I am deeply honored to represent two products that pair very well and show my passion for tradition: D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano”, stated Doreen Colondres, D.O. Cava and Consorcio JamonSerrano campaign Ambassador.Both events are set to offer guests a curated experience that begins with a welcoming tapa of Jamon ConsorcioSerrano and a glass of Cava de Guarda Superior. These events will feature detailed presentations on the distinct qualities and high standards of these products, live ham carving demonstrations, and curated selection of Cavas de Guarda Superior to highlight their versatility and exceptional quality."This collaboration with D.O. Cava marks a significant milestone in our efforts to promote the finest Spanish culinary traditions," said Álvaro Díaz de Liaño, Marketing and Promotion Director of the Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español.“We are delighted to collaborate with the Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español in this campaign that highlights the uniqueness and high quality of both products in a key market such as the United States. It is a great opportunity to receive the support of Europe to co-finance this type of actions that help to increase the visibility of these unique gastronomic Spanish products under a guaranteed quality seal”, said Javier Pagés, President of the D.O. Cava Regulatory Board.The campaign focuses on increasing awareness of D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano through targeted promotional actions. It aims to educate both professionals and consumers about the unique attributes and pairing possibilities of these products, leveraging current market trends to enhance their visibility and appreciation. The initiative underscores the commitment to maintaining the high standards of EU agricultural products, promoting their consumption, and enhancing their perception among discerning audiences.Emphasizing Quality, Sustainability, and the Essence of TimeAt the heart of this campaign lies a strong commitment to quality and sustainability. The D.O. Cava, known for its traditional method of second fermentation in the bottle, long aging process, and a guarantee of quality and traceability from the vineyard to the bottle, ensures that every bottle reflects the land's essence and sustainable practices. D.O. Cava, with its extraordinary versatility, pairs perfectly with diverse cuisines, elevating any gastronomic experience. Representing over 6,000 winegrowers and 349 wineries, D.O. Cava covers more than 38,000 hectares of vineyards, located in four delimited zones in Spain.Sustainability is a cornerstone of D.O. Cava's philosophy. The Regulatory Council has taken significant steps to promote organic viticulture. By 2025, the production of GUARDA SUPERIOR category (Reserva, Gran Reserva, and Paraje Calificado) will be 100% organic, sourced exclusively from certified organic vineyards. This commitment highlights D.O. Cava's dedication to sustainable development, ensuring the future of the sector for generations to come.The Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español also upholds stringent quality standards. Established in 1990, the Consortium guarantees the authenticity of Serrano ham through the ConsorcioSerrano quality seal. Each ham is hand-selected, ensuring only the best are exported. The curing process, which includes salting, drying, maturation, and aging, is meticulously controlled to produce a product of unparalleled quality.The concept of "time" plays a crucial role in both D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano productions. The aging process for D.O. Cava, which ranges from a minimum of nine months up to a minimum of 18 months for Cava de Guarda Superior Reserva, plus 30 months for Guarda Superior Gran Reserva, 36 months for the Guarda Superior de Paraje Calificado, and the meticulous curing of Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, with a minimum of 12 months a tradition of patience and craftsmanship. This time-honored approach ensures that both products achieve their unique flavors and textures, embodying the rich heritage of Spanish gastronomy.Media inquiries should be directed to Rene Mandeville at ...cy or (917) 833-4735.About D.O. Cava: D.O. Cava is a prestigious Denomination of Origin recognized for producing some of the world's finest sparkling wines. Cava is known for its exceptional quality and versatility, made using the traditional method, which involves secondary fermentation in the bottle. Cava is celebrated globally and exported to over 100 countries, making it one of the most exported sparkling wines in Europe. The regulatory body ensures rigorous standards are met to maintain the excellence and authenticity of Cava, allowing it to consistently rank among the best sparkling wines internationally.About Consorcio Serrano: Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español is a distinguished association dedicated to promoting the highest quality Serrano ham. Established in 1990, this entity was formed to uphold the traditional methods and rigorous standards of Serrano ham production, ensuring that every piece meets strict quality criteria. The association represents a significant portion of Serrano ham industry, including many leading producers and exporters. The Jamón ConsorcioSerrano quality seal guarantees that consumers receive products that embody the rich heritage and exceptional taste of authentic Serrano ham. Through continuous efforts in promotion and education, this institution aims to enhance global recognition and appreciation for this iconic product.

Rene Mandeville

iVoice Communications, Inc.

+1 9178334735

email us here