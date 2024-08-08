Socalgas Declares Preferred Dividends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Southern California Company (SoCalGas) has declared regular quarterly dividends for the preferred series stock of the company as follows:

SoCalGas:

Preferred Stock





$0.375 per share Preferred Stock, Series A



$0.375 per share

The dividends are payable on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 10, 2024.

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States serving approximately 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest, most innovative energy infrastructure company in America. SoCalGas aims to deliver affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service through its pipelines to help advance California's clean energy transition by supporting energy system reliability and resiliency and enabling the integration of renewable resources. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in its industry and community, as demonstrated by being named one of Reuters' Top 100 Innovators Leading the Global Energy Transition and Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE ), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit SoCalGas/newsroom

or connect with SoCalGas on social media



