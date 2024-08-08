BOLT Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why:

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT ) between February 5, 2021 and May 14, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important

September 3, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased Bolt securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next:

To join the Bolt class action, go to

or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 3, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case:

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) BDC-1001, Bolt's immune-stimulating antibody conjugate ("ISAC") designed to target a tumor antigen known as human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 ("HER2") that is often found in cancers such as breast and gastroesophageal cancer, was less effective than the Company had represented to investors and was in fact unlikely to meet its pre-defined success criteria; (2) accordingly, defendants overstated the clinical and/or commercial prospects of Bolt's product pipeline, on which the Company primarily relies to sustain its business model; (3) all of the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of disruptive leadership transitions and substantial workforce reduction; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:





Laurence Rosen, Esq.



Phillip Kim, Esq.



The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.



275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor



New York, NY 10016



Tel: (212) 686-1060



Toll Free: (866) 767-3653



Fax: (212) 202-3827



[email protected]





SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.