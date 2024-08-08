Weld County School District RE-1 Launches Innovative Energy And Education Partnership With Schneider Electric

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Initiative aims to reduce the district's annual costs, achieve long-term savings, and enhance STEM education through hands-on learning.

GILCREST, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Weld County School District RE-1 is excited to announce the onset of an exciting new partnership with energy and sustainability expert, Schneider Electric. This project will reduce operational costs through improved energy efficiency while also fostering unique educational opportunities in our community.

This robust initiative includes facility improvements across the district including enhanced controls, modern LED lighting, and mechanical upgrades focused on improving student and staff comfort. Schneider Electric will also be assisting the District in pursuing grant opportunities such as the COPS School Safety grant and the EPA Community Change Program. Not only will the partnership bring about significant energy savings, but is also meant to fuel proactive maintenance and facility planning.

This partnership goes far beyond facility improvements. Schneider Electric is committed to assisting the District in achieving its mission“to provide an exemplary and safe education for all” through unique and interactive learning opportunities. Schneider Electric is developing a long-term career development program tailored specifically to middle and high school students. As part of this program, students will work directly with members of Schneider Electric's Engineering and Construction teams on projects aimed at improving the District's facilities. The program will also serve as a complement to the District's Construction Trades curriculum offering, providing impactful early engagement to middle schoolers interested in the space.

This extraordinary opportunity will immerse students in the world of leading design-engineering professionals, offering hands-on experience and cultivating practical skills crucial for their future endeavors. As development of this initiative is underway, Schneider Electric and Weld County RE-1 also recently celebrated Earth Day at Gilcrest Elementary School and South Valley Middle School. During this event, second graders and fifth through eighth graders gained a practical understanding of sustainable practices by constructing solar houses and solar bugs.

"Our Earth Day event was a tremendous success, giving students invaluable hands-on learning," said Technology Coach, Courtney Carmichael. "The enthusiasm and curiosity shown by the students while building solar houses and bugs were inspiring. It was a great chance to integrate real-world sustainable practices into our curriculum and ignite a passion for STEM among our young learners."

It was incredible to see how interested our students were in alternative forms of energy. The District is also excited to explore opportunities for solar in the community and grant funding to support the technology.

This comprehensive partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration and our unwavering commitment to our students' holistic growth, both academically and through real-world exposure. We are excited to see the tangible benefits this partnership will bring to our schools, students, and staff, and look forward to keeping the community updated on our progress.

