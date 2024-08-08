Dig This: August 11 Is National 811 Day!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Southwest urges contractors and DIYers to "Call 811 Before You Dig"

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Want to avoid digging trouble? Call 811 before using your shovel! National 811 Day is right around the corner. Recognized on August 11 each year, it's the perfect time to remind the public of the importance of calling 811 to have utility-owned lines marked for free. Calling 811 or placing an request at call811

at least two working days before beginning your project can help prevent accidents, service outages, and avoidable damage that can be dangerous to the community. The service is free, and it's the law.



Many people may not realize that utility lines can be buried underground, so it's important to know what's below.

Safe digging practices are essential to remember year-round, not only near August 11. From large contractor projects to DIY garden renovators, everyone needs to call 811.



National data shows that failure to call 811 to have lines marked before digging is the number one cause of damage to underground utility lines.

After you've called 811 and before you start digging,

it's important to remember the following:



Verify that all lines have been marked with paint or flags.

Do not allow work to begin if the lines are not marked. Consider moving the project location if it's near utility line markings.

Southwest Gas reminds anyone who thinks they may have damaged an underground natural gas line, even if they're not a natural gas customer, to leave the area immediately and call 911 and Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020. A natural gas leak can be detected by a distinct sulfur-like odor, similar to rotten eggs, even if it's faint or momentary; an unusual hissing or roaring sound coming from the ground or appliance; or blowing dirt, bubbling water, or discolored plants or grass surrounding natural gas infrastructure or pipeline markers.

For more information about 811 and natural gas safety, visit

. For more information on safe digging practices, visit



About Southwest Gas



Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit

swgas/sustainability.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation