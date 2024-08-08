Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Second quarter 2024 Total revenue of $56 million, down from $81 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 30% primarily driven by the expected ramp down of K-12 testing in Ginkgo's Biosecurity segment



Second quarter 2024 Cell Engineering revenue of $36 million, down from $45 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 20% driven by a decline in revenue from early stage customers partially offset by growth from large/enterprise customers

Second quarter 2024

Biosecurity revenue of $20 million with gross profit margin of 41%

Second quarter 2024 Loss from operations of $(223) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $38 million and M&A and restructuring related costs, including asset impairments, of $72 million), compared to Loss from operations of $(184) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $62 million and M&A and restructuring related costs, including asset impairments, of $26 million) in the comparable prior year period

Second quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $(99) million, down from $(80) million in the comparable prior year period, driven by the decrease in Total revenue partially offset by a decrease in certain operating expenses Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the second quarter of $730 million

"This past quarter was a quarter of focused execution for Ginkgo," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. "During the Q1 2024 earnings call, we announced that we were taking decisive action to reduce costs in order to reach Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of 2026 and, in June, we commenced a reduction in force impacting 35% of the workforce. Alongside the RIF, we continued to deliver well for customers as reflected in our second quarter revenue and I'm happy we have gained initial traction with our new lab data as a service ("LDaaS") offering, including our first few deals with a large cap tech company."

Recent Business Highlights & Strategic Positioning



Cell Engineering worked to close deals as Ginkgo's new commercial terms begin to gain traction



Added 18 new programs and other customer contracts to the Cell Engineering platform in Q2 2024, of which 10 were comparable in size and scope to historically reported New Programs and an additional 8 contracts that represent a variety of smaller deal archetypes, such as

LDaaS projects



Signed first

LDaaS deals with a large cap tech company in protein characterization



Delivered on a major technical milestone for a large pharmaceutical customer

Announced a new collaboration with

Syngenta Crop Protection aimed at accelerating the launch of a new biological solution to develop and optimize a microbial strain that can meet the productivity targets of a secondary metabolite from the Syngenta Biologicals pipeline

Ginkgo Biosecurity continues to work towards creating solutions that offer persistent, pervasive monitoring

Ginkgo has put forth a proposed

Genomic Analysis Program to address the threat of H5N1. The program builds upon existing practices of pooling and sampling milk for food safety, and integrates novel capabilities to generate genomic analysis of H5N1 if it spreads and evolves

Ginkgo began executing on its plan to reach Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of 2026



The reduction in force is estimated to achieve over $85 million in annualized savings by mid-2025 Ginkgo is also implementing significant non-people cost cutting measures, including rationalizing third-party costs and site consolidation

Full Year 2024 Outlook



Ginkgo reaffirms Total revenue of $170-$190 million in 2024



Ginkgo continues to expect Cell Engineering services revenue of $120-140 million in 2024 Ginkgo continues to expect

Biosecurity revenue of at least $50 million in 2024

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats.

For more information, visit ginkgobioworks and ginkgobiosecurity , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec ), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks ), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks ) or LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release, the presentation, and the conference call and webcast contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our plans, strategies, including with respect to our balance sheet and cash runway, current expectations, operations and anticipated results of operations, both business and financial, including the timing for attaining Adjusted EBITDA breakeven and profitability, the success of our new LDaaS offering and anticipated impacts on our results, our planned reduction in workforce and anticipated impacts thereof, the timing and structuring of our planned site consolidation and the potential financial impact thereof, opportunities for and timing of increased operational efficiency and the expected impact on our operational expenditures, our manufacturing capabilities, potential customer success, including successful application of our offerings by our customers, the capabilities and potential operational and financial success of our acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and expected timing thereof, expectations with regard to revenue, the nature of such revenue and any related downstream value share associated with such revenue, funding that is contingent upon Ginkgo's achievement of milestones, expenses, including our stock-based compensation expenses, our full year 2024 outlook, the expansion, timing and potential capabilities of our biosecurity monitoring, surveillance and detection systems, and the market environment, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to realize near-term and long-term cost savings associated with our site consolidation plans, including the ability to terminate leases or find sub-lease tenants for unused facilities, (ii) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iv) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (v) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (vi) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vii) the outcome of any pending or potential legal proceedings against Ginkgo, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, (x) the product development or commercialization success of our customers, and (xi) the potential negative impact on our business of our planned reduction in force or the failure to realize the anticipated savings associated therewith. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 29, 2024 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures included in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. Ginkgo has included these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Ginkgo's financial performance and prospects. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to, and should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with comparable names used by other companies. See the reconciliation below for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release, including a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the historic measures to Ginkgo's most comparable GAAP financial measures.

