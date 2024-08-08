AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2024 were $23.1 million compared with $20.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. For the second quarter of 2024, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.24 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.04 in the second quarter of 2023.

For the first six months of 2024, net operating revenues were $41.9 million compared with $39.3 million for the first six months of 2023. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $25,000 in the first six months of 2024 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million in the first six months of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.01 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.47 in the first six months of 2023.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.