Acutus Medical Reports Second Quarter And Year-To-Date 2024 Financial Results

Recent Highlights:



Second quarter revenue from Continuing Operations of $4.1 million grew 172% year-over-year, from $1.5 million in the same quarter last year.



Operating expenses for continuing operations were $2.2 million, a reduction of 47% compared to the same period last year.



Recorded $2.9 million in gain on sale of business, an increase of 38% compared to the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $13.3 million as of June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue from Continuing Operations was $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 172% compared to $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Gross margin on a GAAP basis for continuing operations was negative 8% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to negative 67% for the same quarter last year. The improvement was driven by higher production volumes related to left-heart access manufacturing and reduced manufacturing overhead expenses.

Operating expenses for continuing operations on a GAAP basis were $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $4.2 million for the same period last year. The decrease in operating expenses from reduced discretionary spend under this new business model.

Net loss on continuing operations on a GAAP basis was $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 and net loss per share was $0.01 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 29.7 million, compared to a net loss of $4.2 million and a net loss per share of $0.15 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 29.0 million for the same period last year.

Loss on Discontinued Operations

Loss on discontinued operations was $0.6 million for second quarter of 2024, compared to $26.1 million for the same period last year.

Outlook

Due to the announced plan to realign resources to support the left-heart access distribution business and exit from the electrophysiology mapping and ablation businesses, the Company will no longer provide financial guidance.

About Acutus

Acutus is focused on the production of left-heart access products under its distribution agreement with Medtronic, Inc. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words 'believe", "estimate", "project", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, successful completion of the Company's restructuring plan, continued acceptance of the Company's left-heart access products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of Medtronic to purchase the Company's left-heart access products and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States and globally including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors and distributors, timing of regulatory approvals, the Company's ability to maintain its listing on Nasdaq, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, Acutus undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

