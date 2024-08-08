Glacier Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier (TSX: GVC) (“Glacier” or the“Company”) reported revenue and for the period ended June 30, 2024.

SUMMARY RESULTS

(thousands of dollars) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, except share and per share amounts 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 33,532 $ 37,322 $ 68,282 $ 76,540 EBITDA $ 907 $ (3,237 ) $ 585 $ (5,478 ) EBITDA margin 2.7% (8.7% ) 0.9% (7.2% ) EBITDA per share $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.04 ) Capital expenditures $ 1,229 $ 1,142 $ 1,988 $ 2,219 Net loss attributable to common shareholder $ (3,280 ) $ (8,186 ) $ (7,709 ) $ (13,403 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholder per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, net 131,131,598 131,900,782 131,131,598 132,195,531





(1) EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP measure. Refer to“EBITDA Reconciliation” below for a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders as reported under IFRS to EBITDA.



Q2 2024 PERFORMANCE

Q2 2024 continued the transformation of the business, with a renewed operating plan of how the Company views its core businesses and how it will manage legacy operations going forward. The Company objective is to focus on the long-term growth of its business information and consumer digital businesses. The Company is optimistic that its core operations can and will continue to perform well in the long-term and will generate strong cash flows and enhance shareholder value. The respective brands, market positions, and value to customers remains strong.

Over the past 12 months, the Company has moved aggressively to close or sell underperforming print community media operations to focus on its core businesses. Certain remaining print operations continue to perform well, generating cash flow and providing value to customers and readers. The Company will operate these businesses while continuing to closely monitor their performance.

Consolidated revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $33.5 million, down $3.8 million or 10.2% from the same period in the prior year. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter was $0.9 million, an improvement of $4.1 million from an EBITDA loss of $3.2 million in the comparative quarter. Capital expenditures for the period were $1.2 million as compared to $1.1 million in the comparative quarter.

The substantial 10.2% quarter-over-quarter revenue decline was primarily driven by the closure and sale of underperforming print community media operations and the sale of the mining media business over the course of the last few quarters. Not including print community media (where the bulk of the restructuring and sales of business occurred) overall revenues increased by 1.8%. Lastly, the mix of revenues shifted between Q2 2023 and Q2 2024; the share of print community media revenues declined from 26.4% of total revenues in 2023 to 16.6% of total revenues in 2024.

EBITDA for the quarter was $0.9 million, a $4.1 million improvement over an EBITDA loss in Q2 2023 of $3.2 million. Not including print community media, overall EBITDA was $0.5 million. The profitability improvement resulted from a combination of restructuring legacy operations and improved profitability in several core operating businesses.

Financial Position. As at June 30, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $5.0 million and $7.0 million of non-recourse mortgages (which relate to land for the farm shows in Saskatchewan and Ontario).

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Glacier Media Inc. is a broad portfolio of business information and consumer digital businesses. Serving a diverse array of industries and users, the businesses are typically leaders in their respective industry and/or geographic markets.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, and estimates. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to our expectations as to the core operations performing well in the long-term, and generation of future cash flows. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including continued economic growth and recovery and the realization of cost savings in a timely manner and in the expected amounts, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include failure to implement or achieve the intended results from our strategic initiatives, and the other risk factors listed in our Annual Information Form under the heading“Risk Factors” and in our MD&A under the heading“Business Environment and Risks”, many of which are out of our control. These other risk factors include, but are not limited to that future cash flow from operations and the availability under existing banking arrangements are believed to be adequate to support financial liabilities, the ability of the Company to sell advertising and subscriptions related to its publications, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, the seasonal and cyclical nature of the agricultural and energy sectors, discontinuation of government grants, general market conditions in both Canada and the United States, changes in the prices of purchased supplies including newsprint, the effects of competition in the Company's markets, dependence on key personnel, integration of newly acquired businesses, technological changes, tax risk, financing risk, debt service risk and cybersecurity risk.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin and EBITDA per share, are not generally accepted measures of financial performance under IFRS. Management utilizes EBITDA as a financial performance measure to assess profitability and return on equity in its decision making. In addition, the Company, its lenders and its investors use EBITDA to measure performance and value for various purposes. Investors are cautioned; however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance.

The Company's method of calculating these financial performance measures may differ from other companies and, accordingly, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. A quantitative reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures is included in the section entitled EBITDA Reconciliation.

EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(thousands of dollars) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, except share and per share amounts 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (3,280 ) $ (8,186 ) $ (7,709 ) $ (13,403 ) Add (deduct): Non-controlling interests $ 331 $ 363 $ 258 $ (3,274 ) Interest expense, net $ 1,584 $ 380 $ 3,032 $ 675 Depreciation and amortization $ 2,874 $ 2,857 $ 5,844 $ 5,829 (Gain) loss on disposal, net $ 323 $ - $ 113 $ 6,169 Other income $ (519 ) $ - $ (1,140 ) $ - Restructuring and other expenses (net) $ 754 $ 2,455 $ 2,362 $ 2,760 Share of loss (earnings) from joint ventures and associates $ 42 $ 631 $ (280 ) $ 533 Income tax recovery $ (1,202 ) $ (1,924 ) $ (1,895 ) $ (4,767 ) EBITDA (1) $ 907 $ (3,424 ) $ 585 $ (5,478 ) Notes: (1) Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section of MD&A for discussion of non-IFRS measures used in this table.