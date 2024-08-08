Wireless Innovation Forum Celebrates Accomplishments, Looks Ahead With FY2025 Operations Plan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Upcoming projects include National Spectrum Strategy Support, 6G development and more

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) membership is building on the successes of the past year and looking ahead to FY2025 in building its Operations plan, which includes goals of its four committees, outlined below, for the next 12 months.“The 6 GHz Committee led the creation of the standards and certification framework for Automated Frequency Coordination systems that supported the certification of all seven AFC systems,” said Committee Chair Mark Gibson, of CommScope.“We look forward to continuing our work as the FCC addresses new types of unlicensed devices in the 6 GHz band and beyond.” The Committee objectives for the coming year include: revising functional specifications as necessary, revising test and certification specifications when needed, complete security specifications and revise as necessary, continue collaborating with the Wi-Fi Alliance to minimize duplicate efforts.“This last year has seen the most significant change in CBRS since its initial deployment,” said CBRS Committee Co-Chair Preston Marshall of Google.“Continuing in the multi-stakeholder role, WInnForum CBRS Committee members have worked with the Federal incumbents to create new propagation models that reduce protection requirements by up to a 60 dB (1 million times) reduction in interference attributed to CBRS device operation. Additionally, the Forum rapidly developed test requirements to put these new models into rapid deployment, in order to provide these benefits to the CBRS Community.” This year's project plans include: PAL Protection, FSS Protection, Move list for PAL and GAA, Out of Band Emissions and proposed rules changes from the FCC.“The SDS Committee continues to provide ownership support for the SCA 2.2.2 Conformance Test Suite to help the international community of SCA users,” said Committee Chair Sarvpreet Singh, of Viavi Solutions.“The SDS Committee also continues to work with SOSA to provide an avenue for international collaboration on the SOSATM specification and promote the already accepted tactical communications standards such as the SCA, Transceiver and Time Service Facilities within the SOSATM framework. The ongoing Harmonized Audio Facility project has shown considerable progress over the last year and is efficiently working on the PIM specification for the Facility. Similarly, the finalization of the whitepaper from the Tactical Communication Standards project is on the horizon. In addition to the current ongoing projects, there are a couple of new projects planned to for the upcoming year. The Transceiver Conformance Evaluation project will aim to develop a test verification plan for the compliancy testing of the Transceiver Facility developed by WInnForum in the past. The SigZip project will focus on developing a compression algorithm standard specifically focusing on raw pre-processed digitized communications/RF data.”“The work of our Wireless Innovation Committee keeps WInnForum at the forefront of new and developing technologies with efforts such as our new 6G WG and our Midband Sharing WG plus our Tech Talks and our new Beyond The Radio Dial video blog,” said Committee Chair Mark Gibson of CommScope. Plans for this year include updating the Advocacy Agenda, exploring spectrum sharing initiatives through the Regulatory Advisory Committee, investigating academic outreach opportunities, addressing spectrum sharing opportunities in the mid-band, supporting Unmanned Vehicle Wireless Networking Special Interest Group and PASS Working Group projects, growing the 6G Working Group development, and monitoring developments around the NTIA's National Spectrum Strategy to determine where the Forum can contribute.Through these projects, Forum members will develop multiple reports, recommendations and specifications that will be added to our document libraries which can be found at .The Operations Plan is available here /about-us .To participate in any of the projects listed, learn more about the benefits of Forum membership here: /benefits-of-membership .About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation ForumTM comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure .

