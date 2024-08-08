That's It. Set To Surpass Goal Of Delivering 200 Million Fruit Servings By End Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder & CEOLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the back-to-school season kicks off, That's it. is proud to announce a significant milestone: they are ahead of schedule to meet their 2024 goal of delivering 200 million servings of fruit globally. Last year, the company delivered 150 million fruit servings, and they are already at that point now, with several months remaining in the year.According to the U.S.D.A., food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply. That's it. Fruit Bars provide a convenient and healthy way to ensure children get their daily servings of fruit. These bars have a 24-month shelf life, eliminating the worry of fruit going uneaten at home, especially when grocery prices are soaring. The Mini Fruit Bars, available at Costco, Walmart, Target and on United Airlines flights, are perfect snacks for kids returning to school, offering a convenient and portable way to meet their daily fruit requirements."Being a dad of two grade school daughters, I understand the challenge of ensuring kids get their necessary daily fruit servings. It's unacceptable that only 1 in 8 Americans meet this requirement, and it's the very reason I started this company," says Dr. Lior Lewensztain, CEO and Founder of That's it. "Our 100% real fruit bars are a simple, healthy solution that parents can trust."Earlier this year, in March, That's it. launched their inaugural snacking trends report, revealing that 91% of nutrition professionals and over half of consumers surveyed are actively trying to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their daily routines. This insight drives their mission to provide accessible and nutritious fruit options for everyone.In support of K-12 education, That's it. has been actively involved in initiatives like the School Nutrition Association's Annual National Conference, where they successfully introduced a custom line of products specifically designed for schools . As founding members of the FARE PACT Alliance (Food Allergy Research & Education), they are committed to supporting the 1 in 4 American households managing food allergies, particularly during the back-to-school season, ensuring access to allergy-friendly products for kids.As That's it. approaches the end of the year, they remain dedicated in their mission to provide healthy, convenient, accessible, and allergy-friendly snacks for everyone. With their continued growth and innovation, including the launch of their new clean caffeinated Energy line, That's it. is set to make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of more people than ever before.About That's it.Since 2012, That's it. has been innovating the natural foods category in the United States with its portfolio of simple and nutritious snacks made from real, whole foods. All That's it. products transparently contain six real ingredients or less, made without using natural or artificial flavors, sugar alcohols, or artificial colors. Its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, contain only two ingredients: fruit + fruit. You can find That's it. nationwide at your local Starbucks, onboard United Airlines and at major retailers such as: Target, Whole Foods, Costco, 7-Eleven, Walmart, H-E-B, Publix, Kroger, and online at Amazon

