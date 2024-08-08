AMBASSADOR VERONICA FAUSTINE MWITA, (MBA), APPOINTED WORLD CIVILITY AMBASSADOR AT CEREMONY IN DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Ngaya Maria Mwita Vennita Mwita and Fenic Oscar

Humanitarian Dr. Dominic Obadiah (of Kenya) shakes hands with Veronica Faustine Mwita (of Tanzania) while Dr. Ruben West of the US looks on

Veronica Faustine Mwita displays her World Civility Ambassador appointment document to the crowd

Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah, Veronica Faustine Mwita, Irene Nuru and World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West

Veronica Faustine Mwita addresses the crowd during awards ceremony in Tanzania

Dr. Ruben West, Special Envoy for iChange NationsTM, Appoints Vennita Mwita as World Civility Ambassador During Ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

- VERONICA FAUSTINE MWITADARSELAM, TANZANIA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ambassador Veronica Faustine Mwita, (MBA), fondly known as Vennita Mwita is a young Tanzanian professional and media personality. She is a seasoned consultant with over 10 years of field experience in management with a focus on marketing, promotion and fundraising, donor and partnership retention, talent acquisition, events planning, training and conferencing, teamwork and organizational behavior management.Ms Vennita is the co-founder of the V Events Enterprises; an enterprise that deals with events planning and management, team building, training facilitations, conferences, fundraising activities among others. She is also the co-founder of Team November movements; a movement that reaches out to the needy, providing food, education materials, clothes, wheel chairs, games, medical insurance among others.Besides, she is also the founder and President of the Students Orphan Support network (SOSN); a network that mobilizes college students to contribute a little from their little to help the less fortunate, and this has become a culture that lives to date at the Institute of Accountancy Arusha, Tanzania.Ambassador Veronica's influence has been on the rise ever since she planned and coordinated the IALE International Conference 2023, in Nairobi. The conference took place in Africa for the first time. With a unique blend of experience, she has successfully implemented various assignments aimed at empowering different organizations (and individuals) to attain unmatched levels of growth and productivity.Most importantly, she planned and coordinated the iChange Nations International Awards ceremony event that took place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for the first time. The event held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre brought together many people from different parts of Tanzania and abroad. It was during this event that she was honoured and appointed as ICN World Civility Ambassador.The award was presented to her by iChange Nations Special Envoy, Dr. Ruben West of the United States and Ambassador Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya.iChange NationsTM is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively. iChange NationsTM was founded by Sir. Dr. Clyde Rivers of the USA. According to Dr. Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. iChange NationsTM (ICN) is an international organization based in the United States and present in more than 155 countries around the world and affiliated with several other organizations and chambers of commerce.Dr. Ruben West is not only the Special Envoy for iChange NationsTM but also the Civility for Kenya movement leader. He was appointed Special Envoy by the organization's President and founder Dr. Clyde Rivers. As the Civility For Kenya movement leader, Dr. West believes that "Civility is treating people the way you would like to be treated. Not doing anything to them that you would not want done to you or someone you love or care about".Veronica Faustine Mwita's name now falls along side a list of world leaders that have been awarded by the iChange NationsTM organization. Those leaders include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:He is honored for his outstanding leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) anever-present battle for the health of their people.Former Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:He was honored for his efforts in the peace-making process for Kenya, Sudan, and Burundi.Former President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi: Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as former First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi, was Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria: Honored for the Anti-corruption policies, he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique: Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis of Ethiopia: Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting women's rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life's work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.

