Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWPORT, RI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PANL ), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today its results for the three months ended June

30, 2024. SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Net income attributable to Pangaea of $3.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share

Adjusted net income attributable to Pangaea of $4.6

million, or $0.10 per diluted share





Operating cash flow of $9.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 million

Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rates earned by Pangaea of $16,223 per day

Pangaea's TCE rates exceeded the average Baltic Panamax and Supramax indices by 7%

Ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA of 2.1x Expanded owned vessel fleet to 26 with the acquisitions of the Bulk Brenton and Bulk Patience in third quarter For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Pangaea reported non-GAAP adjusted net income of $4.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, on total revenue of $131.5 million. Second quarter TCE rates increased 4% on a year-over-year basis, while total shipping days, which include both voyage and time charter days, increased 2% to 4,117 days, when compared to the year-ago period. The TCE earned was $16,223 per day for the three months ended June

30, 2024, compared to an average of $15,558 per day for the same period in 2023. During the second quarter ended June

30, 2024, the Company's average TCE rate exceeded the benchmark average Baltic Panamax and Supramax indices by 7%, supported by Pangaea's long-term contracts of affreightment ("COAs"), specialized fleet, and cargo-focused strategy. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $15.9 million in the second quarter and unchanged compared to the prior year period. Total Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.1% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 13.5% during the prior year period. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA performance relative to the prior year period reflects the increase in market rates, which were offset by higher charter hire and vessel operating expenses per day. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $77.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total debt, including lease finance obligations was $252.6 million. At the end of the second quarter 2024, the ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA was 2.1x, which was flat compared to the prior year period. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company repaid $3.6 million of finance leases, $4.6 million of long-term debt in conjunction with a refinancing, and paid $4.5 million in cash dividends. On August 8, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on September 16, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of September 2, 2024. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY "Our second quarter results reflect consistent execution amid a stable dry-bulk market, which enabled us to deliver continued premium TCE returns," stated Mark Filanowski, Chief Executive Officer of Pangaea Logistics Solutions. "Our fleet remained well utilized during the second quarter as we executed long-term contracts within our key Atlantic trade routes. As we enter the peak demand period for our specialized ice-class fleet operating in the Canadian Arctic region, the stable market environment and our expanded fleet of owned vessels positions us for strong performance in the second half of the year." "The global dry bulk market has proven to be resilient in the face of recent global trade disruptions, which has resulted in a more normal price environment compared to a year-ago," continued Filanowski. "Within our key trade regions, economic activity continues to support demand for our key bulk trades. Second hand vessel values have increased substantially as dry bulk newbuilding orders show continued weakness.

Increased newbuilding prices, higher interest rates, and uncertainty of the impact of emissions regulations, have limited orders for new vessels. Going forward, we expect the limited number of newbuild vessels entering the market will provide a systemic catalyst for higher market rates going in to 2025, as dry bulk capacity will become further constrained." "Given the attractive macro backdrop for dry bulk economics, we have been very focused on our capital deployment priorities," continued Filanowski. "During the quarter, we entered into an agreement to acquire the Bulk Brenton and Bulk Patience, which will enter our fleet during the third quarter. At the same time, we refinanced two of our owned ships with new lenders and repaid over $8 million in debt, which further improves the flexibility of our balance sheet." "Looking ahead, the third quarter represents a seasonally strong period for demand in our niche Arctic trades and we expect that our fleet of ice class vessels will be fully utilized during the third quarter. Through today we've booked 3,298 shipping days at an average TCE rate of $17,978 per day" continued Filanowski. "Entering our period of peak demand, we will remain focused on maximizing fleet utilization in order to deliver premium asset returns, invest in profitable growth and deliver consistent shareholder returns." STRATEGIC UPDATE Pangaea remains committed to developing a leading dry bulk logistics and transportation services company of scale, providing its customers with specialized shipping and supply chain and logistics offerings in commodity and niche markets, which drive premium returns measured in time charter equivalent per day. Leverage integrated shipping and logistics model. In addition to operating the largest high ice class dry bulk fleet of Panamax and post-Panamax vessels globally, Pangaea also performs stevedoring services, together with port and terminal operations capabilities. Since acquiring marine port terminal operations in Port Everglades/Ft. Lauderdale, Port of Palm Beach, Florida, and Port of Baltimore, Maryland a year ago, the Company has opportunistically deployed capital to support continued organic growth of this business. During the second quarter, the port and logistics business continued to build momentum, delivering strong margins and profitability. Earlier in the year, the Company launched an expansion of its terminal operations in the Port of Tampa, which is on track to be complete in the second half of 2025. Continue to drive strong fleet utilization.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Voyage revenue $

124,095,728

$

110,465,557

$

211,386,291

$

218,415,680 Charter revenue 3,846,797

7,090,440

18,877,824

12,839,392 Terminal & Stevedore Revenue 3,555,327

519,657

5,982,290

519,657 Total revenue 131,497,852

118,075,654

236,246,405

231,774,729 Expenses:













Voyage expense 61,150,855

54,459,633

98,265,519

111,274,264 Charter hire expense 32,685,075

29,125,662

59,827,925

51,716,502 Vessel operating expense 14,735,927

13,210,851

27,405,184

26,817,666

Terminal & Stevedore Expenses 2,828,398

374,582

4,907,585

374,582 General and administrative 5,029,696

5,923,159

12,307,699

11,614,892 Depreciation and amortization 7,453,675

7,126,995

14,890,148

14,453,855 Loss on sale of vessel -

-

-

1,172,196 Total expenses 123,883,626

110,220,882

217,604,060

217,423,957















Income

from operations 7,614,226

7,854,772

18,642,345

14,350,772















Other

income (expense):













Interest expense (3,812,783)

(4,125,720)

(7,663,513)

(8,376,234) Interest income 665,362

1,042,564

1,540,446

2,092,410 Loss (Income) attributable to Non-controlling interest

recorded as long-term liability interest expense 119,950

(905,337)

(695,152)

(760,600) Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments, net (927,503)

(1,348,284)

4,156,836

(1,771,853) Other income 334,248

248,863

678,172

635,275 Total other expense, net (3,620,726)

(5,087,914)

(1,983,211)

(8,181,002)















Net income 3,993,500

2,766,858

16,659,134

6,169,770 (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (310,725)

77,682

(1,302,183)

149,037 Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. $





3,682,775

$





2,844,540

$ 15,356,951

$

6,318,807















Earnings

per common share:













Basic $









0.08

$









0.06

$







0.34

$







0.14 Diluted $









0.08

$









0.06

$







0.33

$







0.14















Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per

common share:













Basic 45,276,791

44,775,438

45,245,655

44,744,039 Diluted 46,028,902

45,127,972

45,922,272

45,122,019

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(unaudited)

(audited) Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $









77,946,955

$









99,037,866 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $6,494,900 and $5,657,837 at

June

30, 2024 and December

31, 2023, respectively) 41,332,293

47,891,501 Inventories 28,889,890

16,556,266 Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,182,103

28,340,246 Total current assets 181,351,241

191,825,879







Fixed assets, net 464,347,780

474,265,171 Advances for vessel purchases 8,500,000

- Finance lease right of use assets, net 29,630,660

30,393,823 Goodwill 3,104,800

3,104,800 Other non-current Assets 5,986,121

5,590,295 Total assets $







692,920,602

$







705,179,968







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $









39,257,972

$









35,836,262 Deferred revenue 10,064,097

15,629,886 Current portion of secured long-term debt 12,049,931

30,751,726 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 21,480,421

21,970,124 Dividend payable 1,116,964

1,146,321 Total current liabilities 83,969,385

105,334,319







Secured long-term debt, net 78,474,348

68,446,309 Finance lease liabilities, net 137,035,935

143,266,867 Long-term liabilities - other 16,631,692

17,936,540







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized and no shares

issued or outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

46,902,091 shares issued and outstanding at June

30, 2024; 46,466,622

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 4,692

4,648 Additional paid-in capital 166,521,852

164,854,546 Retained earnings 165,003,909

159,026,799 Total Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. equity 331,530,453

323,885,993 Non-controlling interests 45,278,789

46,309,940 Total stockholders' equity 376,809,242

370,195,933 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $







692,920,602

$







705,179,968

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Operating activities





Net income $









16,659,134

$









6,169,770 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:





Depreciation and amortization expense 14,890,148

14,453,855 Amortization of deferred financing costs 399,259

471,582 Amortization of prepaid rent 60,933

60,564 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (4,156,836)

1,771,853 Income from equity method investee (678,172)

(635,275) Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest recorded as other long term

liability 695,152

760,600 Provision

for doubtful accounts 837,063

1,129,270 Loss on impairment of vessel -

- Loss on sale of vessel -

1,172,196 Drydocking costs (3,154,809)

(3,361,280) Share-based compensation 1,667,350

1,123,507 Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 5,722,145

(7,196,493) Inventories (12,333,624)

1,652,227 Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,426,074)

(3,503,097) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,339,639

5,894,024 Deferred revenue (5,565,789)

(6,383,893) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,955,519

13,579,410







Investing activities





Purchase of vessels and vessel improvements (498,982)

(27,039,525) Advances for vessel purchases (8,500,000)

- Purchase of fixed assets and equipment (140,018)

- Proceeds from sale of vessel -

8,933,700 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

(7,200,000) Dividends received from equity method investments -

1,627,500 Net cash used in investing activities (9,139,000)

(23,678,325)







Financing activities





Proceeds from long-term debt 17,600,000

- Payments of financing fees and issuance costs (866,801)

- Payments of long-term debt (25,573,461)

(9,096,390) Payments of finance lease obligations (7,324,636)

(8,133,049) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (2,333,334)

(5,000,000) Cash dividends paid (9,409,198)

(9,133,109) Cash paid for incentive compensation shares relinquished -

(127,283) Payments to non-controlling interest recorded as long-term liability (2,000,000)

(2,500,000) Net cash used in financing activities (29,907,430)

(33,989,831)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents (21,090,911)

(44,088,746) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 99,037,866

128,384,606 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $









77,946,955

$









84,295,860

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Transportation and Service Revenue















Gross Profit

$



12,671,400

$

13,805,410

$

31,005,001

$

27,192,817 Add:















Vessel Depreciation and Amortization

7,426,197

7,099,516

14,835,191

14,398,898 Net transportation and service revenue

$



20,097,597

$



20,904,926

$

45,840,192

$

41,591,715

















Adjusted EBITDA















Net Income

3,993,500

2,766,858

16,659,134

6,169,770 Interest expense, net

3,147,421

3,083,156

6,123,067

6,283,824 Income (loss) attributable to Non-controlling interest recorded as

long-term liability interest expense

(119,950)

905,337

695,152

760,600 Depreciation and amortization

7,453,675

7,126,995

14,890,148

14,453,855 EBITDA

14,474,646

13,882,346

38,367,501

27,668,049 Non-GAAP Adjustments:















Loss on sale of vessels

-

-

-

1,172,196 Share-based compensation

528,673

267,073

1,667,350

1,123,507 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net

927,503

1,348,284

(4,156,836)

1,771,853 Other non-recurring items

-

425,702

-

425,702 Adjusted EBITDA

$



15,930,822

$



15,923,405

$

35,878,015

$

32,161,307

















Earnings Per Common Share















Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$



3,682,775

$



2,844,540

$

15,356,951

$



6,318,807

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

45,276,791

44,775,438

45,245,655

44,744,039 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

46,028,902

45,127,972

45,922,272

45,122,019

















Earnings per common share - basic

$







0.08

$







0.06

$







0.34

$







0.14 Earnings per common share - diluted

$







0.08

$







0.06

$







0.33

$







0.14

















Adjusted EPS















Net Income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$



3,682,775

$



2,844,540

$

15,356,951

$



6,318,807 Non-GAAP















Add:















Loss on sale of vessels

-

-

-

1,172,196 Unrealized loss (gain)

on derivative instruments

927,503

1,348,284

(4,156,836)

1,771,853 Other non-recurring items

-

$





425,702

-

425,702 Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics

Solutions Ltd.

$



4,610,278

$



4,618,526

$

11,200,115

$



9,688,558

















Weighted average number of common shares - basic

45,276,791

44,775,438

45,245,655

44,744,039 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

46,028,902

45,127,972

45,922,272

45,122,019

















Adjusted EPS - basic

$







0.10

$







0.10

$







0.25

$







0.22 Adjusted EPS - diluted

$







0.10

$







0.10

$







0.24

$







0.21

INFORMATION ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES . As used herein, "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release discusses non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net revenue and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. This is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in Rule 101 of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures for internal financial and operational decision making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the performance and results of operations of our core business. Our management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the performance of our core business by excluding charges that are not incurred in the normal course of business. Non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal planning and comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance and operational results of our core business.

Gross Profit.

Gross profit represents total revenue less net transportation and service revenue and less vessel depreciation and amortization.

Net transportation and service revenue .

Net transportation and service revenue represents total revenue less the total direct costs of transportation and services, which includes charter hire, voyage and vessel operating expenses and terminal & stevedore expenses. Net transportation and service revenue is included because it is used by management and certain investors to measure performance by comparison to other logistic service providers. Net transportation and service revenue is not an item recognized by the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other indicator of a company's operating performance required by U.S. GAAP. Pangaea's definition of net transportation and service revenue used here may not be comparable to an operating measure used by other companies.



Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, loss on impairment, loss on sale and leaseback of vessels, share-based compensation, other non-operating income and/or expense and other non-recurring items, if any. Earnings per share represents net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Adjusted earnings per share represents net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. plus, when applicable, loss on sale of vessel, loss on sale and leaseback of vessel, loss on impairment of vessel, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, and certain non-recurring charges, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock.

There are limitations related to the use of net revenue versus income from operations, adjusted EBITDA versus income from operations, and adjusted EPS versus EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP. In particular, Pangaea's definition of adjusted EBITDA used here are not comparable to EBITDA.

The table set forth above provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented during the period to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL ) and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Pangaea" or the "Company") provides seaborne drybulk logistics and transportation services as well as terminal and stevedoring services. Pangaea utilizes its logistics expertise to service a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of drybulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite and limestone. The Company addresses the logistics needs of its customers by undertaking a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, port and terminal operations, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and vessel technical management. Learn more at .

Investor Relations Contacts

Gianni Del Signore

Stefan C. Neely Chief Financial Officer

Vallum Advisors 401-846-7790



[email protected]

[email protected]

