AACE National Conference Confronts The Flaws In America's Educational Policymaking

On June 29, 2024, the Asian American Coalition for Education (AACE) successfully hosted the Second National on Equal Education Rights at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Unlike other educational organized by the American establishment, this event directly confronted major flaws in America's educational policymaking. These flaws include ignorance of global competition in technology, failure to address the STEM talent shortage, reluctance to tackle the K-12 education crisis in American inner cities, and an overly myopic focus on promoting woke DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) agendas.

This conference marked the largest gathering of equal education rights leaders, scholars, and supporters in America in years, including keynote speakers SFFA lawyer Patrick Strawbridge

and US Civil Rights Commissioner Gail

Heriot .

During his welcome speech, AACE President Yukong Zhao challenged educational policymakers and school administrators

to adopt a broader perspective-one that enables America to compete effectively in the 21st century instead of compromising equal education rights and meritocracy.

The big picture view of American education was further elaborated upon by Heritage Foundation Senior Fellow Mike Gonzalez . He compellingly argued why America needs a meritocratic system. National Science Foundation Board Member Julia Phillips

presented shocking evidence regarding the STEM talent shortage in America. Additionally, Xi Van Fleet, author of "Mao's America ," shared the sobering lessons learned from China's decision to abolish its meritocratic college entrance exam during the Cultural Revolution.

Under the big picture View,

education advocates Paul Lott, University of Arkansas Education Policy Chair Jonathan Wai, and Yukong Zhao engaged in a thought-provoking discussion about the effectiveness and proper role of standardized testing in college admissions . Despite differing opinions, the panel reached a consensus: Standardized testing remains the best measure of students' college readiness and should be a key requirement for college admissions.

Furthermore, prominent scholars and grassroots Asian American leaders have underscored the importance of monitoring colleges to ensure faithful implementation of the Supreme Court's rulings in the SFFA v. Harvard/UNC cases . They have engaged in discussions about strategies to uphold meritocracy in K-12 education

and have shed light on the underlying factors contributing to the lack of diversity in American higher education .

