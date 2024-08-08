Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For July 2024
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:
CNS ) today reported preliminary assets under management of $84.6 billion as of July 31, 2024, an increase of $3.9 billion from assets under management of $80.7 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $4.1 billion, partially offset by distributions of $153 million and net outflows of $45 million.
|
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
6/30/2024
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
7/31/2024
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advisory
|
$18,367
|
($66)
|
$991
|
-
|
$19,292
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,309
|
(77)
|
481
|
(57)
|
8,656
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,546
|
(59)
|
329
|
-
|
5,816
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
32,222
|
(202)
|
1,801
|
(57)
|
33,764
|
Open-end Funds
|
37,451
|
156
|
1,858
|
(45)
|
39,420
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,036
|
1
|
405
|
(51)
|
11,391
|
Total AUM
|
$80,709
|
($45)
|
$4,064
|
($153)
|
$84,575
About Cohen & Steers.
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
