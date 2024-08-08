Globant To Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 15Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB ), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative solutions, today announced it will release results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2024 on Thursday, August 15th, 2024 after the close of regular hours.

Following the release, Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder; Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO; Patricia Pomies, Globant's COO; and Diego Tártara, Globant's CTO, will discuss the results in a call beginning at 4:30 pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:



About Globant (NYSE: GLOB )

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our experience as an AI powerhouse. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.



We have more than 28,900 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit

Investor Relations Contact:

Arturo Langa, Globant

[email protected]

+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:

Wanda Weigert, Globant

[email protected]

+1 (877) 215-5230

SOURCE Globant