Brookdale Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second quarter consolidated revenue per available unit ( RevPAR ) increased 6.4% over the prior year quarter.

Second quarter consolidated weighted average occupancy grew 160 basis points over the prior year quarter representing a continuation of better than pre-pandemic growth trends.

Same community operating margin , when excluding prior period grant income, increased 160 basis points over the prior year second quarter on 6.0% revenue growth and 3.6% facility operating expense growth. Delivered meaningful improvements in both leadership retention and associate turnover. "Thanks to our incredible leadership teams and passionate associates, we are making meaningful progress in key areas that support the ongoing and future success of our communities," said Lucinda ("Cindy")

Baier, Brookdale's President and CEO. "We have demonstrated powerful positive progress toward full recovery from the impact of the pandemic, and with each quarter, we have and are continuing to deliver sustainable growth while building a significant runway for future revenue and operating income increases. Through careful and deliberate decisions and focused execution, we are strengthening Brookdale's foundation to create lasting benefits for our residents, associates, and shareholders for decades to come." SUMMARY OF SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS Consolidated summary of operating results and metrics:





Year-Over-Year Increase / (Decrease)



Sequential Increase / (Decrease) ($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR) 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 Amount Percent

1Q 2024 Amount Percent Resident fees $

739.7 $

710.2 $

29.5 4.2

%

$

744.2 $

(4.5) (0.6)

% Facility operating expense 537.5 531.1 6.4 1.2

%

542.6 (5.1) (0.9)

% Cash facility operating lease payments 64.4 62.1 2.3 3.8

%

64.6 (0.2) (0.2)

% Net income (loss) (37.7) (4.5) 33.2 NM

(29.6) 8.1 27.6

% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 97.8 81.4 16.4 20.2

%

97.6 0.2 0.2

%

















RevPAR $

4,835 $

4,544 $



291 6.4

%

$

4,854 $



(19) (0.4)

% Weighted average occupancy 78.1

% 76.5

% 160 bps n/a

77.9

% 20 bps n/a RevPOR $

6,193 $

5,939 $



254 4.3

%

$

6,228 $



(35) (0.6)

%





(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measure,

reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and other important information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Same community (2) summary of operating results and metrics:







Year-Over-Year Increase / (Decrease)



Sequential Increase / (Decrease) ($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR) 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 Amount Percent

1Q 2024 Amount Percent Resident fees $

725.9 $

685.1 $

40.8 6.0

%

$

729.1 $

(3.2) (0.4)

% Facility operating expense $

527.1 $

508.5 $

18.6 3.6

%

$

527.7 $

(0.6) (0.1)

% RevPAR $

4,826 $

4,556 $



270 5.9

%

$

4,849 $



(23) (0.5)

% Weighted average occupancy 78.1

% 76.8

% 130 bps n/a

78.0

% 10 bps n/a RevPOR $

6,177 $

5,934 $



243 4.1

%

$

6,218 $



(41) (0.7)

%





(2)

The same community senior housing portfolio includes operating results and data for 611 communities consolidated and operational for the full period in both comparison years. Consolidated communities excluded from the same community portfolio include communities acquired or disposed of since the beginning of the prior year, communities classified as assets held for sale, certain communities planned for disposition, certain communities that have undergone or are undergoing expansion, redevelopment, and repositioning projects, and certain communities that have experienced a casualty event that significantly impacts their operations. To aid in comparability, same community operating results exclude natural disaster expense.

Recent consolidated occupancy trend:



2023



Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Weighted average 76.6

% 76.3

% 76.1

% 76.2

% 76.6

% 76.8

% 77.1

% 77.6

% 78.2

% 78.6

% 78.4

% 78.3

%

Month end 77.6

% 77.4

% 77.6

% 77.6

% 78.1

% 78.2

% 78.5

% 79.3

% 79.7

% 79.5

% 79.6

% 79.3

%































2024





Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul



Weighted average 78.0

% 77.9

% 77.9

% 77.9

% 78.1

% 78.2

% 78.6

%











Month end 79.3

% 79.2

% 79.1

% 79.2

% 79.5

% 79.7

% 79.9

%













OVERVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS



Resident fees.



2Q 2024 vs 2Q 2023:





Resident fees increased primarily due to the increases in RevPOR and occupancy, partially offset by the disposition of communities, primarily through lease terminations, since the beginning of the prior year period, which resulted in $14.4 million less in resident fees during the second quarter of 2024.





The increase in RevPOR was primarily the result of annual in-place rate increases effective January 1, 2024.



The increase in occupancy primarily reflects the impact of the Company's execution on key initiatives to rebuild occupancy lost due to the pandemic.



2Q 2024 vs 1Q 2024:





Resident fees decreased primarily due to the decrease in RevPOR, due to an occupancy mix shift to more independent living residents and lower skilled nursing revenue, and the disposition of owned communities since the beginning of the prior period, which resulted in $1.6 million less in resident fees during the second quarter of 2024.

The decrease was partially offset by the 20 basis point increase in weighted average occupancy, an improvement from normal pre-pandemic seasonality trends.

Facility operating expense.



2Q 2024 vs 2Q 2023:





The increase in facility operating expense was primarily due to broad inflationary pressure and an increase in estimated insurance expense.



These increases were partially offset by the disposition of communities since the beginning of the prior year period, which resulted in $12.8 million less in facility operating expense during the second quarter of 2024, and by a decrease in the use of premium labor, primarily contract labor, and a decrease in estimated incentive compensation costs.



2Q 2024 vs 1Q 2024:





The decrease in facility operating expense was primarily due to decreases in property repair expense primarily as a result of severe weather events in the prior period.

Additionally, the disposition of communities since the beginning of the prior period resulted in $1.5 million less in facility operating expense during the second quarter of 2024.

Cash facility operating lease payments: The increase compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a change in classification of lease payments as cash facility operating lease payments as a result of lease amendments in the prior year period.

Net income (loss).



2Q 2024 vs 2Q 2023: The increase in net loss was primarily due to a $36.3 million gain on sale of communities, net recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2023 for the sale of the Company's one remaining entrance fee community and the increase in facility operating expense, partially offset by the increase in resident fees.

2Q 2024 vs 1Q 2024: The increase in net loss was primarily due to an increase in the fair value of interest rate derivatives in the prior period and a decrease in property insurance recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA: The increase compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in resident fees partially offset by the increase in facility operating expense, a $4.1 million decrease in other operating income for state government grants recognized during the prior year period, and the change in classification of $2.5 million of lease payments for 35 communities as cash facility operating lease payments as a result of lease amendments in the prior year period.

LIQUIDITY





Year-Over-Year Increase / (Decrease)

Sequential Increase / (Decrease) ($ in millions) 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 Amount 1Q 2024 Amount Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $





55.7 $





63.8 $









(8.1) $





(1.1) $









56.8 Non-development capital expenditures, net 52.3 64.8 (12.5) 50.6 1.7 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (3) (5.5) (7.5) 2.0 (26.3) 20.8





(3)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measure,

reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and other important information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.



2Q 2024 vs 2Q 2023: The decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to a decrease in cash received associated with government grants and credits, other changes in working capital, and the increase in facility operating expense, partially offset by the increase in resident fees.

2Q 2024 vs 1Q 2024: The change in net cash provided by (used in) operating activities was primarily due to decreases in payments under the Company's annual and long-term incentive compensation programs and annual insurance premium payments made in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-development capital expenditures, net:

The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2023 in non-development capital expenditures, net of lessor reimbursements, was primarily due to a decrease in remediation costs at the Company's communities resulting from natural disasters.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow.



2Q 2024 vs 2Q 2023: The change in Adjusted Free Cash Flow was primarily due to the decrease in non-development capital expenditures, net, partially offset by the decrease in net cash provided by operating activities and a decrease in property insurance proceeds.

2Q 2024 vs 1Q 2024: The change in Adjusted Free Cash Flow was primarily due to the change in net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, excluding $30.9 million of changes in prepaid property insurance premiums financed with notes payable, partially offset by a decrease in property insurance proceeds. Total liquidity.

Total liquidity of $345.8 million as of June 30, 2024 included $290.0 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $19.7 million of marketable securities, and $36.1 million of availability on the Company's secured credit facility. Total liquidity as of June 30, 2024 decreased $9.2 million from March 31, 2024, primarily due to repayments of $9.7 million of mortgage debt and negative Adjusted Free Cash Flow, partially offset by $6.2 million of net proceeds from the sale of three communities.

TRANSACTION UPDATE

Subsequent to the three months ended June

30, 2024, the Company and Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. ("Omega") amended the existing master lease pursuant to which the Company continues to lease 24 communities (2,555 units) from Omega. The Company's amended master lease has an initial term to expire on December 31, 2037. As part of the amendment, Omega agreed to make available up to $80.0 million to fund costs associated with capital expenditures for the communities through December 31, 2037. The annual rent under the lease will not be adjusted upon reimbursements for capital expenditures in the aggregate amount of up to $30.0 million of the $80.0

million pool, which is available in certain tranches through June 30, 2028. With respect to the remaining $50.0 million of the $80.0

million pool, the annual rent under the lease will prospectively increase by the amount of each reimbursement multiplied by 9.5%. The $50.0 million will be available in certain tranches beginning January 1, 2025, subject to certain annual reimbursement caps specified in the lease. Under the terms of the amendment, rent will escalate annually per the terms of the existing lease escalator, with a potential minor contingent rent adjustment beginning in 2028 depending on lease performance.

2024 OUTLOOK

For the third quarter 2024, the Company is providing the following guidance:



Third Quarter 2024 Guidance RevPAR year-over-year growth



6.25% - 6.75% Adjusted EBITDA $90 million to $95 million

In the aggregate, the Company expects its full-year 2024 non-development capital expenditures, net of anticipated lessor reimbursements, to be approximately $180.0 million.

This guidance excludes future acquisition or disposition activity. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure included in the foregoing guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing or amounts of items required to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA from the Company's net income (loss). Variability in the timing or amounts of items required to reconcile the measure may have a significant impact on the Company's future GAAP results.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company will post on its website at brookdaleinvestors supplemental information relating to the Company's second quarter results, an updated investor presentation, and a copy of this earnings release. The supplemental information and a copy of this earnings release will also be furnished in a Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Brookdale's management will conduct a conference call to discuss the financial results for the second quarter on August

9, 2024 at 9:00 AM ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 470-1428 (from within the U.S.) or (929) 526-1599 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start and referencing the access code "007240".

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at brookdaleinvestors. Please allow extra time before the call to download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the webcast will be available through the website following the call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 PM ET on August 16, 2024 by dialing (866) 813-9403 (from within the U.S.) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (from outside of the U.S.) and referencing access code "520218".

ABOUT BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care, connection, and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, make new friends, and stay connected with loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 649 communities in 41 states as of June

30, 2024, with the ability to serve approximately 59,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube .

DEFINITIONS OF REVPAR AND REVPOR

RevPAR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per available unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding revenue for private duty services provided to seniors living outside of the Company's communities and entrance fee amortization), divided by the weighted average number of available units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

RevPOR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per occupied unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding revenue for private duty services provided to seniors living outside of the Company's communities and entrance fee amortization), divided by the weighted average number of occupied units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements in this press release and the associated earnings call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "project," "predict," "continue," "plan," "target," or other similar words or expressions, and include statements regarding the Company's expected financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations, and the Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Although the Company believes that expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its assumptions or expectations will be attained and actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's operations and future prospects or which could cause events or circumstances to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, events which adversely affect the ability of seniors to afford resident fees, including downturns in the economy, housing market, consumer confidence, or the equity markets and unemployment among resident family members; changes in reimbursement rates, methods, or timing under governmental reimbursement programs including the Medicare and Medicaid programs; the effects of senior housing construction and development, lower industry occupancy, and increased competition; conditions of housing markets, regulatory changes, acts of nature, and the effects of climate change in geographic areas where the Company is concentrated; terminations of the Company's resident agreements and vacancies in the living spaces it leases; failure to maintain the security and functionality of the Company's information systems, to prevent a cybersecurity attack or breach, or to comply with applicable privacy and consumer protection laws, including HIPAA; the Company's ability to complete its capital expenditures in accordance with its plans; the Company's ability to identify and pursue development, investment, and acquisition opportunities and its ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; competition for the acquisition of assets; the Company's ability to complete pending or expected disposition, acquisition, or other transactions on agreed upon terms or at all, including in respect of the satisfaction of closing conditions, the risk that regulatory approvals are not obtained or are subject to unanticipated conditions, and uncertainties as to the timing of closing, and the Company's ability to identify and pursue any such opportunities in the future; risks related to the implementation of the Company's strategy, including initiatives undertaken to execute on the Company's strategic priorities and their effect on its results; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the nation's economy and debt and equity markets and the local economies in our markets, and on us and our business, results of operations, cash flow, revenue, expenses, liquidity, and our strategic initiatives, including plans for future growth, which will depend on many factors, some of which cannot be foreseen, including the pace and consistency of recovery from the pandemic and any resurgence or variants of the disease; limits on the Company's ability to use net operating loss carryovers to reduce future tax payments; delays in obtaining regulatory approvals; disruptions in the financial markets or decreases in the appraised values or performance of the Company's communities that affect the Company's ability to obtain financing or extend or refinance debt as it matures and the Company's financing costs; the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to cover required interest, principal, and long-term lease payments and to fund its planned capital projects; the effect of any non-compliance with any of the Company's debt or lease agreements (including the financial or other covenants contained therein), including the risk of lenders or lessors declaring a cross default in the event of the Company's non-compliance with any such agreements and the risk of loss of the Company's property securing leases and indebtedness due to any resulting lease terminations and foreclosure actions; the inability to renew, restructure, or extend leases, or exercise purchase options at or prior to the end of any existing lease term; the effect of the Company's indebtedness and long-term leases on the Company's liquidity and its ability to operate its business; increases in market interest rates that increase the costs of the Company's debt obligations; the Company's ability to obtain additional capital on terms acceptable to it; departures of key officers and potential disruption caused by changes in management; increased competition for, or a shortage of, associates (including due to general labor market conditions), wage pressures resulting from increased competition, low unemployment levels, minimum wage increases and changes in overtime laws, and union activity; environmental contamination at any of the Company's communities; failure to comply with existing environmental laws; an adverse determination or resolution of complaints filed against the Company, including putative class action complaints, and the frequency and magnitude of legal actions and liability claims that may arise due to COVID-19 or the Company's response efforts; negative publicity with respect to any lawsuits, claims, or other legal or regulatory proceedings; costs to respond to, and adverse determinations resulting from, government inquiries, reviews, audits, and investigations; the cost and difficulty of complying with increasing and evolving regulation, including new disclosure obligations; changes in, or its failure to comply with, employment-related laws and regulations; the risks associated with current global economic conditions and general economic factors on the Company and the Company's business partners such as inflation, commodity costs, fuel and other energy costs, competition in the labor market, costs of salaries, wages, benefits, and insurance, interest rates, tax rates, geopolitical tensions or conflicts, and uncertainty surrounding federal elections; the impact of seasonal contagious illness or an outbreak of COVID-19 or other contagious disease in the markets in which the Company operates; actions of activist stockholders, including a proxy contest; as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in such SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views as of the date of this press release and/or associated earnings call. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and, except as required by law, it expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release and/or associated earnings call to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Resident fees $



739,709

$



710,161

$

1,483,950

$

1,423,565 Management fees 2,616

2,510

5,234

5,087 Reimbursed costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 35,216

33,999

71,188

68,953 Other operating income -

4,122

-

6,450 Total revenue and other operating income 777,541

750,792

1,560,372

1,504,055















Facility operating expense (excluding facility depreciation and

amortization of $81,706, $77,846, $161,610, and $157,163,

respectively) 537,507

531,118

1,080,057

1,061,925 General and administrative expense (including non-cash stock-

based compensation expense of $3,975, $2,969, $7,248, and

$6,073, respectively) 46,664

45,326

92,396

93,945 Facility operating lease expense 50,964

50,512

102,460

96,639 Depreciation and amortization 88,028

84,448

174,155

169,382 Asset impairment -

520

1,708

520 Loss (gain) on sale of communities, net -

(36,296)

-

(36,296) Costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 35,216

33,999

71,188

68,953 Income (loss) from operations 19,162

41,165

38,408

48,987















Interest income 4,714

6,115

9,492

11,441 Interest expense:













Debt (53,778)

(52,256)

(107,234)

(102,571) Financing lease obligations (5,110)

(5,453)

(10,171)

(12,005) Amortization of deferred financing costs (2,334)

(1,899)

(4,591)

(3,839) Change in fair value of derivatives (345)

5,173

2,742

4,269 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated ventures -

(1,153)

-

(1,730) Non-operating gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 199

860

903

860 Other non-operating income (loss) 199

3,197

3,537

6,346 Income (loss) before income taxes (37,293)

(4,251)

(66,914)

(48,242) Benefit (provision) for income taxes (449)

(275)

(409)

(847) Net income (loss) (37,742)

(4,526)

(67,323)

(49,089) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 15

16

30

30 Net income (loss) attributable to Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

common stockholders $



(37,727)

$



(4,510)

$



(67,293)

$



(49,059)















Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. common stockholders $





(0.17)

$





(0.02)

$





(0.30)

$





(0.22)















Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted

net income (loss) per share 226,789

225,404

226,340

224,994

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $









290,018

$









277,971 Marketable securities 19,727

29,755 Restricted cash 43,959

41,341 Accounts receivable, net 49,782

48,393 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 89,343

80,908 Total current assets 492,829

478,368 Property, plant and equipment and leasehold intangibles, net 4,256,490

4,330,629 Operating lease right-of-use assets 603,816

670,907 Other assets, net 97,751

93,531 Total assets $







5,450,886

$







5,573,435







Current portion of long-term debt $











60,939

$











41,463 Current portion of financing lease obligations 1,123

1,075 Current portion of operating lease obligations 199,226

192,631 Other current liabilities 360,797

364,947 Total current liabilities 622,085

600,116 Long-term debt, less current portion 3,679,102

3,655,850 Financing lease obligations, less current portion 150,240

150,774 Operating lease obligations, less current portion 584,556

683,876 Other liabilities 73,230

77,666 Total liabilities 5,109,213

5,168,282 Total Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stockholders' equity 340,214

403,664 Noncontrolling interest 1,459

1,489 Total equity 341,673

405,153 Total liabilities and equity $







5,450,886

$







5,573,435

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $







(67,323)

$







(49,089) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization, net 178,746

173,221 Asset impairment 1,708

520 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated ventures -

1,730 Distributions from unconsolidated ventures from cumulative share of net earnings -

430 Amortization of entrance fees -

(732) Proceeds from deferred entrance fee revenue -

477 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (360)

188 Operating lease expense adjustment (26,572)

(22,362) Change in fair value of derivatives (2,742)

(4,269) Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (903)

(37,156) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 7,248

6,073 Property and casualty insurance income (2,688)

(3,927) Other non-operating (income) loss -

(2,542) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (1,390)

7,550 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net (855)

11,711 Prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable (15,702)

(13,004) Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses (14,380)

3,782 Refundable fees and deferred revenue (1,563)

13,021 Operating lease assets and liabilities for lessor capital expenditure reimbursements 1,300

2,244 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 54,524

87,866 Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Purchase of marketable securities (19,591)

(110,754) Sale and maturities of marketable securities 30,000

65,100 Capital expenditures, net of related payables (95,973)

(109,825) Acquisition of assets, net of cash acquired -

(574) Proceeds from sale of assets, net 7,017

43,059 Property and casualty insurance proceeds 2,704

8,789 Purchase of interest rate cap instruments (8,513)

(3,019) Proceeds from interest rate cap instruments 9,129

3,423 Other (176)

(109) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (75,403)

(103,910) Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from debt 81,271

25,532 Repayment of debt and financing lease obligations (41,077)

(72,917) Payment of financing costs, net of related payables (3,074)

(676) Payments of employee taxes for withheld shares (3,405)

(1,861) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 33,715

(49,922) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 12,836

(65,966) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 349,668

474,548 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $







362,504

$







408,582

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains the financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures are intended to aid investors in better understanding the factors and trends affecting the Company's performance and liquidity. However, investors should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, including net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. The Company cautions investors that amounts presented in accordance with the Company's definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies calculate non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The Company urges investors to review the following reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures from the most comparable financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure that the Company defines as net income (loss) excluding: benefit/provision for income taxes, non-operating income/expense items, and depreciation and amortization; and further adjusted to exclude income/expense associated with non-cash, non-operational, transactional, cost reduction, or organizational restructuring items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and that management believes impact the comparability of performance between periods. For the periods presented herein, such other items include non-cash impairment charges, operating lease expense adjustment, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and transaction and organizational restructuring costs. Transaction costs include those directly related to acquisition, disposition, financing, and leasing activity, and are primarily comprised of legal, finance, consulting, professional fees, and other third-party costs. Organizational restructuring costs include those related to the Company's efforts to reduce general and administrative expense and its senior leadership changes, including severance.

The Company believes that presentation of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is useful to investors because (i) it is one of the metrics used by the Company's management for budgeting and other planning purposes, to review the Company's historic and prospective core operating performance, and to make day-to-day operating decisions; (ii) it provides an assessment of operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely revenues and the controllable cost structure of the organization, by eliminating items related to the Company's financing and capital structure and other items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and that management believes impact the comparability of performance between periods; (iii) the Company believes that this measure is used by research analysts and investors to evaluate the Company's operating results and to value companies in its industry; and (iv) the Company uses the measure for components of executive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as a performance measure, including: (i) excluded interest and income tax are necessary to operate the Company's business under its current financing and capital structure; (ii) excluded depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges may represent the wear and tear and/or reduction in value of the Company's communities, goodwill, and other assets and may be indicative of future needs for capital expenditures; and (iii) the Company may incur income/expense similar to those for which adjustments are made, such as gain/loss on sale of assets, facility operating lease termination, or debt modification and extinguishment, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and transaction and other costs, and such income/expense may significantly affect the Company's operating results.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA from net income (loss).



Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $











(37,742)

$











(29,581)

$













(4,526) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 449

(40)

275 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated ventures -

-

1,153 Non-operating loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (199)

(704)

(860) Other non-operating (income) loss (199)

(3,338)

(3,197) Interest expense 61,567

57,687

54,435 Interest income (4,714)

(4,778)

(6,115) Income (loss) from operations 19,162

19,246

41,165 Depreciation and amortization 88,028

86,127

84,448 Asset impairment -

1,708

520 Loss (gain) on sale of communities, net -

-

(36,296) Operating lease expense adjustment (13,483)

(13,089)

(11,557) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3,975

3,273

2,969 Transaction and organizational restructuring costs 134

351

123 Adjusted EBITDA $











97,816

$











97,616

$











81,372

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before: distributions from unconsolidated ventures from cumulative share of net earnings, changes in prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable, changes in operating lease assets and liabilities for lease termination, cash paid/received for gain/loss on facility operating lease termination, and lessor capital expenditure reimbursements under operating leases; plus:

property and casualty insurance proceeds and proceeds from refundable entrance fees, net of refunds; less: non-development capital expenditures and payment of financing lease obligations. Non-development capital expenditures are comprised of corporate and community-level capital expenditures, including those related to maintenance, renovations, upgrades, and other major building infrastructure projects for the Company's communities and is presented net of lessor reimbursements. Non-development capital expenditures do not include capital expenditures for: community expansions, major community redevelopment and repositioning projects, and the development of new communities.

The Company believes that presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a liquidity measure is useful to investors because (i) it is one of the metrics used by the Company's management for budgeting and other planning purposes, to review the Company's historic and prospective sources of operating liquidity, and to review the Company's ability to service its outstanding indebtedness, pay dividends to stockholders, engage in share repurchases, and make capital expenditures, including development capital expenditures; and (ii) it provides an indicator to management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow has material limitations as a liquidity measure, including: (i) it does not represent cash available for dividends, share repurchases, or discretionary expenditures since certain non-discretionary expenditures, including mandatory debt principal payments, are not reflected in this measure; (ii) the cash portion of non-recurring charges related to gain/loss on facility lease termination generally represent charges/gains that may significantly affect the Company's liquidity; and (iii) the impact of timing of cash expenditures, including the timing of non-development capital expenditures, limits the usefulness of the measure for short-term comparisons.

The table below reconciles Adjusted Free Cash Flow from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.



Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $











55,670

$











(1,146)

$











63,824 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (68,457)

(6,946)

(41,891) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (20,375)

54,090

(50,093) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents,

and restricted cash $









(33,162)

$











45,998

$









(28,160)











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $











55,670

$











(1,146)

$











63,824 Distributions from unconsolidated ventures from

cumulative share of net earnings -

-

(430) Changes in prepaid insurance premiums financed with

notes payable (7,617)

23,319

(6,301) Changes in assets and liabilities for lessor capital

expenditure reimbursements under operating leases (1,051)

(249)

- Non-development capital expenditures, net (52,325)

(50,591)

(64,815) Property and casualty insurance proceeds 62

2,642

2,367 Payment of financing lease obligations (265)

(262)

(2,126) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $











(5,526)

$









(26,287)

$











(7,481)

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.