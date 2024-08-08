Comstock Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results And Corporate Updates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Secures $325 Million Term Sheet for Investments and Sales

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock,”“our,” and the“Company”), today announced its second quarter 2024 results, certain business and updates and an updated business outlook, with significant progress from each business, corporate and collectively across the system.

“While I have personally dedicated the substantial majority of my capacity over the past several months on successfully advancing strategic transactions, our equally dedicated teams have been executing on their respective business plans without interruption,” stated Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“Our fuels, metals and mining businesses have all made significant advances while two of our strategic investments achieved significant commercialization milestones. The system itself has gained real traction.”

Selected Segment Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024

Comstock Metals



Completed the critical commissioning stages at our demonstration-scale production facility;

Demonstrated 100% recovery of all glass, metal and mineral materials, ensuring a zero-landfill solution;

Secured a long-term lease for our first industry-scale facility with 100,000 tons of annual capacity;

Received the county permit for operations and storage for our first planned industry-scale facility;

Advanced work on additional state operating permits required for the first industry-scale expansion;

Advanced agreements on long term supply arrangements and commenced receiving solar panels;

Advanced agreements on offtake arrangements for all segments of recovered materials; and Hosted Nevada's Senior Senator, Catherine Cortez-Masto, for a full solar panel recycling facility tour.

“Our recycling team is fully closing the loop for end-of-life solar panel management by ensuring zero-land fill solutions. Our demonstration facility is about to add a third shift and we have completed the scaled-up designs and are preparing the remaining state permits for our now leased and storage-ready, industry-scale facility,” added Mr. De Gasperis.“Our team is also fully engaged on both sides of the supply chain with active collaborations for long-term supply agreements and offtake agreements for all residual materials. We are on or solidly ahead of schedule.”

Comstock Fuels



Advanced sample production of commercially available hydrodeoxygenated BioleumTM Oil (“HBO”);

Validated higher yields of 125 Gasoline Gallon Equivalents (GGEs), expanding our leadership position;

Identified carbon capture and utilization opportunity for further increasing yields to potentially 150 GGEs;

Advanced research and development activities targeting further cost and capital reductions;

Finalized project plans and activities aggressively designed for achieving petroleum cost parity; and Completed preliminary engineering for our demonstration scale, lignocellulosic production facility.

“The demonstrated yields from our process have achieved such a strong level of sufficiency, that we have now engineered a profitable commercial demonstration scale system to produce lignocellulosic fuels, including SAF and Renewable Diesel,” said De Gasperis.“The substantial work that our fuels team has done over the past two years has met the prerequisite objectives, enabling us to secure funding for our first commercial demonstration facility.”

Comstock Mining



Completed an internal preliminary mine and reclamation plan with enhanced resources and economics;

Assessed productive post-mining land uses and identified prerequisites for post mining development;

Assessed recoverability of silver from metallurgical residuals from recycled solar panel materials; and Commenced economic feasibility assessment on extracting and refining recycled silver.

“Our economic assessment for the existing Dayton resource, including projected cash flows, has dramatically improved with gold up nearly $500 per ounce and nearly 25% year-on-year, and 13% just in the latest quarter,” added De Gasperis.“The high silver grades evidenced from our solar panel residuals prompted an entirely different opportunity for partnering with Comstock Metals, leveraging our existing refining permits and capacity and uniquely maximizing the value across the entire system. This is a nascent, yet rapidly evolving opportunity.”

Strategic Investments (Minority Investments by the Company)

Quantum Generative Materials (“GenMat”)

During 2023, GenMat developed and deployed its proprietary Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Imaging (“HRSI”) satellite, the GENMAT-1 into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude of roughly 520km above the surface of the Earth. GenMat also deployed its proprietary Mission Control Software System, Saarthi and HRSI software, known as the atomic sensor fusion platform or ZenoASFP. The purpose of the GENMAT-1 mission is primarily for researching and developing mineral exploration capabilities using GenMat's proprietary physics-based artificial intelligence (AI) and newly developing hyperspectral sensing technology. Hyperspectral imaging collects and processes information from across the electromagnetic spectrum using contiguous bands, which can be useful for precision mineral exploration, oil and gas exploration, agriculture, and forest management.

GenMat recently announced its first commercial customer agreement with Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) for managing the launch, deployment, ongoing operations, and implementation of two new satellites to its managed LEO constellation. The new satellites will generate additional recurring revenues for GenMat once operating.

“Our goal is precise, accelerating the commercialization of decarbonizing technologies. These are hard, impacting technologies. Comstock Metals was first over the finish line and now GenMat, and in each case, from multiple, remarkable innovations, that represent first of their kind, fully integrated, systemic solutions. That's not luck and our shareholders should start seeing a powerful trend,” stated De Gasperis.“Enabling systemic decarbonization is one of the most difficult global challenges. We are just at the starting line, but the real race is definitely on.”

GenMat plans on adding more satellites to its LEO constellation network and leveraging its proprietary mission control, remote sensing, materials science technology and expertise to enable the rapidly growing space economy.

Green Li-ion Pte, Ltd. (“Green Li-ion”)

Green Li-ion launched its first commercial battery remanufacturing facility from fully recycled battery materials that was attended by Comstock CEO Corrado De Gasperis, Green Li-Ion CEO Leon Farrant, the Hon. Kevin Stitt, Governor of Oklahoma; and many other local officials, suppliers and many potential customers.

“Our strategic investments directly impact our existing businesses but also create inherent value themselves. In all instances, we were at the founding level of these hard technology participants in the growing clean energy transition,” said Mr. De Gasperis.“Participating with and enabling these innovation-based advancements, from the earliest of TRLs to commercialization is one of the most valuable and rewarding segments of the capital markets.”

Corporate

Comstock recently announced the execution of an indicative term sheet for $325 million ($315 million, net of transaction fees) in funding through SBC Commerce LLC (“SBCC”), a U.S. based, globally positioned, private equity group, subject to final due diligence and any applicable regulatory approvals. This significant series of milestones, representing a combination of direct investments and asset sales, recognizes significant valuations for the Company's three businesses and secures timely and essential growth capital to commercialize fuels, metals and mining.

The transaction package includes $275 million of gross, direct investments ($267 million, net of transaction fees) into Comstock's three main operating subsidiaries, including a $3 million direct equity investment into Comstock itself. The agreements also include selling the membership interests in the entities that own Comstock's directly owned Nevada real estate and water rights for gross proceeds of $50 million ($47 million, net of fees) and a non-refundable deposit of $5 million, all subject to remaining due diligence and approvals, final agreements, and closings.

SBCC represents a strategic capital partner that is facilitating the following components of the $325 million:



$3 million investment in Comstock Inc. with restricted common equity at $0.40 per share;

$22 million investment in Comstock Metals Corporation, for 20%, (with Comstock retaining 60%, on a fully diluted basis after vesting of existing equity incentives for its president);

$50 million investment into Comstock's mining segment, for 40%, (with Comstock retaining 60%);

$50 million to acquire the entities owning the real estate and water rights in Nevada; and $200 million investment in Comstock Fuels Corporation (with Comstock retaining 60%).



“The remarkable technical and economic advancements made by our three business segments has led to this opportunity for partnering with SBCC and enables the accelerated development, commercialization, and operations of our businesses,” stated Mr. De Gasperis.“We are working to close on each of these tranches over the next 90 days, with initial investments and deposits scheduled for the month of August. There has obviously been a tremendous amount of work already completed and, in most contexts, the hard work is just starting. Our teams never stopped moving.”

Consolidated Financial Results

For the three-month period ending June 30, 2024, results showed:



Increased revenues to $0.4 million, from nil in the comparable 2023 period;

Decreased loss from operations to $5.6 million, from $5.9 million in the same 2023 period;

Increased loss attributable to Comstock to $8.6 million, from $5.5 million in the same 2023 period; and Net loss per share increased to $0.06 as compared to the 2023 period net loss per share of $0.05.

For the six-month period ending June 30, 2024, results showed:



Increased revenues to $0.9 million, from nil in the comparable 2023 period;

Decreased loss from operations to $10.2 million, from $11.0 million in the comparable 2023 period;

Increased loss attributable to Comstock to $15.5 million, from $11.1 million in the comparable 2023 period;

Net loss per share increased to $0.12 as compared to the 2023 period net loss per share of $0.11;

Decreased total assets to $104.6 million, down from $106.5 million at December 31, 2023;

Increased total liabilities to $29.5 million, up from $28.2 million at December 31, 2023;

Increased total debt to $10.0 million, up from $9.9 million at December 31, 2023;

Extended the maturities on our GHF Inc. and Alvin Fund note obligations until April 15, 2026; and Outstanding common shares were 157,820,072 and 175,283,728 at June 30, 2024, and August 6, 2024, respectively.



OUTLOOK

Comstock Fuels

Comstock Fuels objectives for the second half of 2024 include:



Closing on a $200 million investment, primarily to deploy the first commercial demonstration facility;



Execute multiple, revenue generating commercial agreements for industry-scale joint developments;



Advancing and expanding our innovation network for even higher yields and lower costs; and Expand our integrated bio-intermediate production system, including cellulosic ethanol and HBO.

Our first commercial demonstration facility is designed to be profitable and to confirm the scale of multiple industry-scale facilities. Each joint development project could result in millions of dollars of technical services and engineering revenues and ultimately, license agreements for additional production facilities that would generate royalty revenues.

Comstock Metals

Comstock Metals objectives for the second half of 2024 include:



Closing on a $22 million investment, primarily to deploy the first two commercial demonstration facilities;

Commissioning the photovoltaic material recycling;

Commencing full, three-shift production of the demonstration scale production facility;

Confirming the ability to fully and cleanly reprocess and reuse all residual materials;

Advancing the technology readiness for broader material recycling, prioritizing photovoltaics, to TRL 7;

Expanding our existing revenue generating supply and offtake commitments; and Finalizing the site selection for our first three“industry-scale” facilities and commencing permitting.



Comstock Metals has secured all permits for operating its demonstration scale production facility in Silver Springs, NV, with commissioning of operations occurring now with ongoing production immediately thereafter. Comstock Metals has also secured the initial county level permits for industry-scale operations and storage and is actively engaged in expanded revenue generating supply and now, also, residual material offtake commitments.

Comstock Mining

Comstock Mining's objectives for the second half of 2024 include:



Closing on a $50 million investment, in part, to finalize the resource, design and mine plan for Dayton;

Receive cash proceeds of more than $2 million from mineral leases leveraging the northern district claims;

Commercialize mineral development agreements that enable expansion of the central district resources;

Develop with GenMat, AI-based exploration tools, using Comstock's extensive geologic data along with GENMAT-1's hyperspectral imaging solution to condition, develop and validate the AI predictions; and Complete the mine plans that enables the economic development of the southern district claims.



The Company's 2024 efforts apply economic analysis to Comstock's existing gold and silver resources progressing toward full economic feasibility for the southern part of the district and the ultimate development of full mine and reclamation plans and the development of post productive land and community development plans.

Strategic Investments

Investment in GenMat

GenMat's objectives for the second half of 2024 include:



Elevate new material simulation to TRL 7 by synthesizing and directly testing the AI's ability to predict material properties to confirm the precision and accuracy of those simulations; Commercialize its space-based hyperspectral imaging sensor for mineral discovery applications; and

Commercialize physics-based AI solutions to clients for advanced materials and satellite enabling solutions.



GenMat has recently announced revenue generating agreements as GenMat's technologies, including its space-based satellite systems, are maturing much faster than anticipated, with multiple commercial agreements now likely in 2024.

Investment in Green Li-ion

Green Li-ion continues making meaningful progress in the development and deployment of its system that remanufactures critical precursor cathode active materials (“PCAM”), having now deployed its first commercial battery remanufacturing facility from fully recycled battery materials deployed. The Company intends to sell the remaining 35,662 Green Li-ion preferred shares in late 2024 or early 2025.

Investments in others non-mining real estate, water rights and securities

The Company has announced an indicative agreement selling its non-mining real estate and water rights for $50 million in gross (approximately $47 million in net proceeds) during the fourth quarter of 2024.

