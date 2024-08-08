VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock, payable on September 26, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2024.
Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and Real estate management and development industries.
