Serve Robotics To Present At Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV ), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced that its management will deliver a presentation and join a fireside chat interview at the following virtual event:

Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 14th, 2024

Presentation Time: 9:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time

Location: Virtual event

The presentation will be available live on the Serve Robotics' IR website at the following link: Presentations & Events - Serve Robotics . A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for ninety (90) days following the event.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV ), please visit or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

