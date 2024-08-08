Solventum Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Raises Full-Year Guidance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Separation activities and business continuity on track

Reported sales increased 0.2% to $2.081 billion; organic sales increased 1.3%

GAAP Per Share (EPS) of $0.51; adjusted EPS1 of $1.56

Generated $355 million in cash from operations; free cash flow1 of $297 million Raises full-year 2024 organic sales growth and adjusted EPS guidance ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV ) today reported results as a stand-alone company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. "As we continue to execute a complex transformation, we're encouraged by our first financial results as an independent company and early ability to maintain business continuity," said Bryan Hanson, chief executive officer, Solventum. "We are starting from a solid foundation and remain focused on addressing historical underperformance and spin-related topics to unlock significant value creation over time." Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

3 months ended June 30, 2024 (Millions of dollars, except per share amounts) GAAP

non-GAAP1

Sales $2,081 $2,081 Operating income $244 $430 Operating income margin 11.7

% 20.7

% Earnings per share (EPS) $0.51 $1.56 Cash from operations/free cash flow1 $355 $297

Reported and organic sales growth reflect the expected normalizing of pricing. While volumes grew slightly, this included a benefit from a backorder improvement. By segment, organic sales growth was primarily driven by performance in our

MedSurg and Health Information Systems segments, partially offset by results in our Dental Solutions and Purification and Filtration segments.

GAAP and adjusted operating income margin declined due to lower gross margins and an increase in operating expenses related to public company and functional stand-up costs. Both GAAP and adjusted EPS reflect a full quarter of interest expense.

1 Represents non-GAAP financial measure; see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for applicable information.

Segment Sales*



Three months ended June 30,



2024

2023

Sales change 2024 vs 2023 (Dollars in millions)

Net Sales

Net Sales

Total Sales

Change

Translation

Other2

Organic Sales MedSurg

$



1,162

$



1,161

0.1

%

(1.1)

%

(0.5)

%

1.8

% Dental Solutions

331

351

(5.8)

(1.5)

(2.4)

(2.0) Health Information Systems

328

316

3.5

(0.1)

-

3.6 Purification and Filtration

238

248

(3.6)

(1.6)

(1.2)

(0.9) Corporate and Unallocated3

22

-

NM

NM

NM

NM Total Company

$



2,081

$



2,076

0.2

%

(1.1)

%

-

%

1.3

%



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. 2Other represents sales impact from acquisitions and divestitures measured separately for the first 12 months post-transaction. Divestiture impacts include lost sales from the company's dental anesthetics business that was sold in August 2023 and certain health care businesses retained by 3M India in connection with the spin-off. 3Corporate and unallocated includes sales related to product supplied to 3M and other supply agreements related to legacy 3M business and assumed by the company at spin-off.

Full-Year 2024 Guidance

Solventum is raising its full-year 2024 guidance



Organic sales growth of 0% to +1.0% (previously -2% to 0%)

Adjusted EPS of $6.30 to $6.50 (previously $6.10 to $6.40) Free cash flow of $700M to $800M (no change to prior guidance)

Organic revenue, adjusted EPS, free cash flow amounts and adjusted effective tax rate included in

Solventum's full-year guidance and additional considerations below are non-GAAP financial measures. Solventum does not provide reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP metrics as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items, such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, impacts associated with business acquisitions or divestitures, timing and magnitude of restructuring activities, among other items.



Additional considerations:



Wave 1 of the SKU rationalization project represents approximately 5% of total SKUs and is not expected to have a material impact on 2024 revenue or margin performance

3M supply agreement mark-up started on April 1, 2024, and Solventum anticipates impact to the income statement to begin in Q3 2024 Solventum now expects a full-year adjusted effective tax rate range of 18% to 19% (previously 20% to 21%)

Solventum's full-year 2024 guidance is based on Q1 2024 as a carve-out plus the remainder of the year as a stand-alone company starting April 1, 2024.

See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for explanations of our non-GAAP financial measures.

Earnings Conference Call

Solventum will host a conference call today, August 8, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter financial results and provide an update on its business.

A replay of the webcast, along with the earnings press release, slides highlighting the results, and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available at the same link on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking information about Solventum's financial results and estimates and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements regarding the future performance of Solventum, including guidance for 2024, are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance or business plans or prospects. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: (1) worldwide economic, political, regulatory, international, trade and geopolitical conditions, natural disasters, war, public health crises, and other events beyond Solventum's control; (2) operational execution risks; (3) damage to Solventum's reputation or its brands; (4) risks from acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures and other strategic events; (5) Solventum's business dealings involving third-party partners in various markets; (6) Solventum's ability to access the capital and credit markets and changes in Solventum's credit ratings; (7) exposure to interest rate and currency risks; (8) the highly competitive environment in which Solventum operates and consolidation in the healthcare industry; (9) reduction in customers' research budgets or government funding; (10) the timing and market acceptance of Solventum's new product and service offerings; (11) ongoing working relationships with certain key healthcare professionals; (12) changes in reimbursement practices of governments or private payers or other cost containment measures; (13) Solventum's ability to obtain components or raw materials supplied by third parties and other manufacturing and related supply chain difficulties, interruptions, and disruptive factors; (14) legal and regulatory proceedings and legal compliance risks (including third-party risks) with regards to antitrust, FCPA and other anti-bribery laws, environmental laws, anti-kickback and false claims laws, privacy laws, product liability claims, tax laws, and other laws and regulations in the United States and other countries in which Solventum operates; (15) potential liabilities related to per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances; (16) risks related to the highly regulated environment in which Solventum operates; (17) climate change and measures to address climate change; (18) security breaches and other disruptions to information technology infrastructure; (19) Solventum's failure to obtain, maintain, protect, or effectively enforce its intellectual property rights; (20) pension and postretirement obligation liabilities; (21) any events that adversely affect the sale or profitability of one of Solventum's key products or the revenue delivered from sales to its key customers; (22) any failure by 3M Company ("3M") to perform any of its obligations under the various separation agreements entered into in connection with the separation of Solventum from 3M and distribution (the "Separation"); (23) any failure to realize the expected benefits of the Separation; (24) Solventum's ability to execute its turnaround strategy; (25) a determination by the IRS or other tax authorities that the Separation or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; (26) indebtedness incurred in the financing transactions undertaken in connection with the Separation and risks associated with additional indebtedness; (27) the risk that incremental costs of operating on a standalone basis (including the loss of synergies), costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the Separation will exceed Solventum's estimates; and (28) the impact of the Separation on Solventum's businesses and the risk that the Separation may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on Solventum's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties.

Changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. A further description of these factors is located under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Information Statement included in Solventum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Solventum assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed herein as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Solventum also provides non-GAAP measures that we use, and plan to continue using, when monitoring and evaluating operating performance and measuring cash available to invest in our business. The adjusted measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of our performance and our liquidity that we believe help investors understand our underlying business performance and Solventum

uses these measures as an indication of the strength of Solventum and its ability to generate cash.

Solventum calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including organic revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. Solventum does not provide reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP metrics as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, impacts associated with business acquisitions or divestitures, timing

and magnitude of restructuring activities, among other items. The timing and amounts of these items are uncertain and could have a material impact on Solventum's results in accordance with GAAP.

The Q2 2024 financial statements and financial information, including

reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, are available on Solventum's website: href="" rel="nofollow" solventu .

About

Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better - while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum .



Solventum Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales of product

$



1,605

$



1,607

$



3,158

$



3,157 Net sales of software and rentals

476

469

939

930 Total net sales

2,081

2,076

4,097

4,087 Cost of product

823

762

1,548

1,514 Cost of software and rentals

121

125

240

247 Gross profit

1,137

1,189

2,309

2,326 Selling, general and administrative expenses

701

579

1,297

1,156 Research and development expenses

192

193

387

388 Total operating expenses

1,837

1,659

3,472

3,305 Operating income

244

417

625

782 Interest expense, net

114

-

153

- Other expense (income), net

34

4

47

6 Income before income taxes

96

413

425

776 Provision for income taxes

7

92

99

162 Net Income

$





89

$





321

$





326

$





614

















Earnings per share:















Basic earnings per share

$



0.51

$



1.86

$



1.89

$



3.56 Diluted earnings per share

0.51

1.86

1.88

3.56 Weighted-average number of share outstanding:















Basic

173.2

172.7

172.9

172.7 Diluted

173.5

172.7

173.1

172.7

Solventum Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31, (Millions)

2024

2023 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$





897

$





194 Accounts receivable - net of allowances of $83 and $82

1,028

1,313 Due from related parties

289

- Inventories







Finished goods

500

453 Work in process

171

171 Raw materials and supplies

228

233 Total inventories

899

857 Other current assets

250

155 Total current assets

3,363

2,519 Property, plant and equipment - net

1,537

1,457 Goodwill

6,447

6,535 Intangible assets - net

2,724

2,902 Other assets

507

530 Total assets

$

14,578

$

13,943 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$





495

$





477 Due to related parties

611

- Unearned revenue

505

574 Other current liabilities

960

677 Total current liabilities

2,571

1,728 Long-term debt

8,306

- Pension and postretirement benefits

315

166 Deferred income taxes

214

231 Other liabilities

305

152 Total liabilities

$



11,711

$





2,277









Equity







Common stock par value, $0.01 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized

$







2

$







- Shares issued and outstanding - June 30, 2024: 172,710,593







Shares issued and outstanding - December 31, 2023: 0







Additional paid-in capital

3,719

- Retained earnings

89

- Net parent investment

-

12,003 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

- net

(943)

(337) Total equity

2,867

11,666 Total liabilities and equity

$



14,578

$



13,943

Solventum Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





Six months ended June 30, (Millions)

2024

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities







Net income

$





326

$





614 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

272

278 Postretirement benefit plan expense

19

21 Stock-based compensation expense

60

26 Deferred income taxes

(56)

(69) Changes in assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable

70

(30) Due from related parties

131

- Inventories

(57)

(5) Accounts payable

132

30 Due to related parties

(229)

- All other operating activities

129

10 Net cash provided by operating activities

797

875









Cash Flows from Investing Activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(160)

(136) Net cash used in investing activities

(160)

(136)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities







Net transfers to 3M

(8,247)

(761) Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs

8,303

- Other - net

10

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

66

(761)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

-

-









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

703

(22) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

194

61 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$





897

$







39

Solventum Corporation SALES CHANGE ANALYSIS4 (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Business Segment Information*



Six months ended June 30,



2024

2023

Sales Change 2024 vs 2023 (Dollars in millions)

Net Sales

Net Sales

Total Sales

Change

Translation

Other

Organic Sales MedSurg

$



2,281

$



2,284

(0.1)

%

(0.8)

%

(0.3)

%

1.0

% Dental Solutions

666

692

(3.8)

(0.9)

(2.1)

(0.8) Health Information Systems

645

632

2.0

-

-

2.0 Purification and Filtration

483

479

0.9

(1.1)

(0.6)

2.6 Corporate and Unallocated5

22

-

NM

NM

NM

NM Total Company

$



4,097

$



4,087

0.2

%

(0.7)

%

(0.1)

%

1.1

%



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. 4Total sales change is calculated based on reported sales results. The components of sales change include organic local-currency sales, translation, and other. Organic local-currency sales include both organic volume impacts (which excludes acquisition and divestiture impacts, in addition to supply agreement and impacts) and selling price changes. Other represents sales impact from acquisitions and divestitures measured separately for the first 12 months post-transaction. Divestiture impacts include lost sales from the company's dental anesthetics business that was sold in August 2023 and certain health care businesses retained by 3M India in connection with the spin-off. 5Corporate and Unallocated also includes sales and cost of sales related to products supplied to 3M and other supply agreements related to legacy 3M business and assumed by the company at spin-off.





Solventum Corporation and Subsidiaries

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

(Unaudited)

Operating segments include components of an enterprise where separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the company's Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM") for the purpose of assessing performance and allocating resources. The company's CODM is its Chief Executive Officer. The company's operating activities are managed through four operating segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. There have been no changes to the composition of the segments or to financial information reported within each of the business segments. These segments have been identified based on the nature of the products sold and how the company manages its operations. Transactions among reportable segments are recorded at cost. No operating segments have been aggregated to form reportable segments.

Corporate and Unallocated includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and related charges, benefits or costs related to capitalized manufacturing variances, spin-off and separation related costs and other net costs that the company chose not to allocate directly to its business segments. Spin-off and separation related costs include any costs incurred as part of our separation from 3M and costs to setup operations as a standalone company, including system implementations, manufacturing relocation, legal entity separation, certain equity awards granted as part of the spin-off, profit mark-ups on transition service arrangements with 3M and other one-time costs.

Corporate and Unallocated also includes sales and cost of sales related to products supplied to 3M and other supply agreements related to legacy 3M business and assumed by the company at spin-off. Because Corporate and Unallocated includes a variety of miscellaneous items, it is subject to fluctuation on a quarterly and annual basis. Business segment operating income is reconciled to total operating income below:

BUSINESS

SEGMENT

INFORMATION



























Three months ended June 30, 2024

Three months ended June 30, 2023





(Dollars in millions)

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin %

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin % MedSurg

$



1,162

$



214

18.4

%

$



1,161

$



269

23.2

% Dental Solutions

331

90

27.2

351

124

35.3 Health Information Systems

328

111

33.8

316

96

30.4 Purification and Filtration

238

19

8.0

248

50

20.2 Total business segment operating income





$



434









$



539



Corporate and Unallocated:























Amortization expense





$

(86)









$

(92)



Other Corporate and Unallocated





(104)









(30)



Total Corporate and Unallocated

22

(190)

NM

-

(122)

NM Total Company

$



2,081

$



244

11.7

%

$



2,076

$



417

20.1

%

BUSINESS

SEGMENT

INFORMATION



























Six months ended June 30, 2024

Six months ended June 30, 2023





(Dollars in millions)

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin %

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin % MedSurg

$



2,281

$



435

19.1

%

$



2,284

$



522

22.8

% Dental Solutions

666

200

30.0

692

235

34.0 Health Information Systems

645

212

32.9

632

190

30.1 Purification and Filtration

483

58

12.0

479

86

17.9 Total business segment operating income





$



905









$



1,033



Corporate and Unallocated:























Amortization expense





$

(173)









$

(184)



Other Corporate and Unallocated





(107)









(67)



Total Corporate and Unallocated

22

(280)

NM

-

(251)

NM Total Company

$



4,097

$



625

15.3

%

$



4,087

$



782

19.1

%

Solventum Corporation

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These include (1) Adjusted operating income, and adjusted operating income margin, (2) Adjusted earnings per share, and (3) Free cash flow. Managements believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating current performance and focusing management on our underlying operational results.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this information statement. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP nor do they have any standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures. Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to such similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management cautions you not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplements to, not substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The tables below reconcile our

non-GAAP

financial measures to the nearest financial measure that is in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the periods presented.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP measures)

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin are not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, they should not be considered a substitute for earnings data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Solventum defines adjusted operating income as operating income excluding the effects of amortization, restructuring costs, and spin-off and separation-related costs. Adjusted operating income margin is adjusted operating income divided by the U.S GAAP measure total net sales for the same period. The company believes adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin provide investors with visibility into the company's unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and reflects underlying financial performance. However, adjusted operating income should not be construed as inferring that the company's future results will be unaffected by the items for which the measure adjusts.

Adjusted earnings per share is not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, it should not be considered a substitute for earnings data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Solventum defines adjusted earnings per share as net income excluding the after-tax effects of amortization, restructuring costs, spin-off and separation-related costs, and legal entity restructuring costs. The company believes adjusted earnings per share provides investors with improved comparability of underlying operating results and a further understanding and additional transparency regarding how the company evaluate the business. However, adjusted earnings per share should not be construed as inferring that the company's future results will be unaffected by the items for which the measure adjusts.

Solventum Corporation SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)* (Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30, 2024 (Dollars in millions,

except per share

amounts)

Net sales

Cost of

Sales6

Gross

Margin %

Operating

Expenses

Operating

Income

Operating

Income

Margin %

Non-

Operating

Expense

(Income),

net7

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to

Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 2,081

$

944

54.6

%

$ 1,837

$

244

11.7

%

$

148

$



96

$



89

$

0.51

7.3

% Non-GAAP Adjustments:







































Amortization of

acquisition-related

intangible assets

-

-

-

(86)

86

4.1

-

86

72

0.41



Restructuring costs (a)

-

(3)

0.2

(3)

3

0.2

-

3

2

0.01



Spin-off and

separation-related

costs (b)

-

(21)

1.0

(97)

97

4.7

(26)

123

104

0.61



Legal entity

restructuring (c)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

0.02



Non-GAAP

$ 2,081

$

920

55.8

%

$ 1,651

$

430

20.7

%

$

122

$

308

$



271

$

1.56

12.2

%





Three months ended June 30, 2023 (Dollars in millions,

except per share

amounts)

Net sales

Cost of

Sales6

Gross

Margin %

Operating

Expenses

Operating

Income

Operating

Income

Margin %

Non-

Operating

Expense

(Income),

net7

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to

Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 2,076

$

887

57.3

%

$ 1,659

$

417

20.1

%

$



4

$

413

$



321

$

1.86

22.3

% Non-GAAP Adjustments:







































Amortization of

acquisition-related

intangible assets

-

-





(92)

92

4.4

-

92

77

0.45



Restructuring costs (a)

-

(10)

0.5

(30)

30

1.5

-

30

24

0.13



Non-GAAP

$ 2,076

$

877

57.8

%

$ 1,537

$

539

26.0

%

$



4

$

535

$



422

$

2.44

21.1

%

__________________ *Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (a)

Consists of severance associated with restructuring programs. (b)

Consists of costs specifically incurred in connection with the separation from 3M. (c)

Consists of tax impacts for legal entity restructuring in connection with the separation from 3M.

6Cost of sales is the combination of cost of product and cost of software and rental line items from the Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Income and represents the total company cost of sales. 7

Non-operating expense (income), net is the combination of interest expense, net and other expense (income), net line items from the Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Income and represents the total company non-operating expense.

Solventum Corporation SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)* (Unaudited)





Six months ended June 30, 2024 (Dollars in millions,

except per share

amounts)

Net sales

Cost of

Sales6

Gross

Margin %

Operating

Expenses

Operating

Income

Operating

Income

Margin %

Non-

Operating

Expense

(Income),

net7

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to

Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 4,097

$ 1,788

56.4

%

$ 3,472

$

625

15.3

%

$

200

$

425

$



326

$

1.88

23.3

% Non-GAAP Adjustments:







































Amortization of

acquisition-related

intangible assets

-

-

-

(173)

173

4.2

-

173

145

0.84



Restructuring costs (a)

-

(4)

0.1

(12)

12

0.3

-

12

8

0.05



Spin-off and

separation-related

costs (b)

-

(21)

0.5

(104)

104

2.5

(38)

142

120

0.69



Legal entity

restructuring (c)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

31

0.18



Non-GAAP

$ 4,097

$ 1,763

57.0

%

$ 3,183

$

914

22.3

%

$

162

$

752

$



630

$

3.64

16.2

%





Six months ended June 30, 2023 (Dollars in millions,

except per share

amounts)

Net sales

Cost of

Sales6

Gross

Margin %

Operating

Expenses

Operating

Income

Operating

Income

Margin %

Non-

Operating

Expense

(Income),

net7

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to

Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 4,087

$ 1,761

56.9

%

$ 3,305

$

782

19.1

%

$



6

$

776

$



614

$

3.56

20.9

% Non-GAAP Adjustments:







































Amortization of

acquisition-related

intangible assets

-

-





(184)

184

4.5

-

184

154

0.89



Restructuring costs (a)

-

(11)

0.3

(39)

39

1.0

-

39

32

0.18



Non-GAAP

$ 4,087

$ 1,750

57.2

%

$ 3,082

$ 1,005

24.6

%

$



6

$

999

$



800

$

4.63

19.9

%

__________________ *Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (a)

Consists of severance associated with restructuring programs. (b)

Consists of costs specifically incurred in connection with the separation from 3M. (c)

Consists of tax impacts for legal entity restructuring in connection with the separation from 3M.

6Cost of sales is the combination of cost of product and cost of software and rental line items from the Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Income and represents the total company cost of sales. 7

Non-operating expense (income), net is the combination of interest expense, net and other expense (income), net line items from the Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Income and represents the total company non-operating expense.

Solventum Corporation

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)*

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure):

Free cash flow is not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, it should not be considered a substitute for income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. The company believes free cash flow is meaningful to investors as it is a useful measure of liquidity and the company uses these measures as an indication of the strength of the company and its ability to generate cash. Free cash flow varies across quarters throughout the year. Below find a recap of free cash flow.

(Dollars in millions)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, Major GAAP Cash Flow Categories

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$





355

$





366

$





797

$





875 Net cash used in investing activities

(58)

(71)

(160)

(136) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(396)

(299)

66

(761)

















Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure)















Net cash provided by operating activities

$





355

$





366

797

875 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(58)

(71)

(160)

(136) Free cash flow*

$





297

$





295

637

739

__________________ *

Non-GAAP financial measure.

SOURCE Solventum