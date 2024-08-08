Save The Date: PDF Solutions Announces An Executive Conference On The Power Of AI To Transform Semiconductor Design And Manufacturing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the and ecosystems, today announced it will host an Executive on the power of AI to transform semiconductor design and manufacturing. This event will take place on December 12, 2024, in downtown San Francisco, CA, following the 70th Annual IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting.



This one-day Executive Conference will feature presentations from PDF Solutions executives, thought leaders, solutions partners and customers on the state of art and best practices to design, deploy, scale, and manage trusted AI/ML solutions across the global semiconductor industry.

Additional information including agenda, logistics, and registration, will be available in the coming weeks.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company's products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit

PDF Solutions, the PDF Solutions logo, and Exensio are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts

Christophe Begue

VP, Corporate Strategic Marketing

(408) 938-6408

...

Sonia Segovia

Investor Relations

(408) 938-6491

...